Bishop William Barber’s Poor People’s Campaign (PPC) and Repairers of the Breach (ROB) will be leading a “Moral March” to Raleigh in February.

The flier for the march reads, “This is our Selma,” and says PPC and ROB will begin at St. James Church in Wilson and end in Raleigh each day from Feb. 11-13.

The purpose of the Marches are to “love and mobilize forward for a future of unabridged, expanded voting rights and civic engagement,” and to “challenge the retrogression, the Trump-requested racist gerrymandering passed by the MAGA-led NC General Assembly.”

The flier also says on Feb. 14, there will be a “Mass People’s Assembly Moral March” in Raleigh. That march will start on the campus of Shaw University in Raleigh and will end on Fayetteville Street.

View the full Mass Moral March flier here.

View the “promotional” video for the March here.

Share More to the Story by A.P. Dillon

More To The Story

The announcement of February’s March was made during a press conference led by Barber on Jan. 9.

Known for his theatrical and Biblical orations, Barber began by talking about the recent shooting of anti-ICE protester Renee Good, who rammed an ICE official with her car, resulting in her being shot and dying from the wounds.

Barber said he was on the phone talking with clergy and said, “My God, they’re killing mothers... killing mothers, white mothers.”

“And the most gross image that I’ve seen in a long time, a bag that explodes out when you have a wrecked airbag covered with blood and baby dolls in the dashboard,” Barber added.



Barber then remarked on what ‘ginned up’ such an event.

“The question in this moment is not who killed Renee, but what kind of systems, what kind of attitudes create the atmosphere that gin somebody up to the point that they would shoot a woman, a mother at point black range in the head,” said Barber.

Barber then invoked the Bible story of Cain and Abel to illustrate how the blood of victims demands societal reckoning and change.

Barber also talked about the “MAGA-led General Assembly,” and congressional redistricting which occurred in the fall of 2025, as well as telling people to “get ready,” because a “train is coming” to Raleigh — a reference to the upcoming Moral Marches.

In his remarks, Barber said ROB and PPC were coordinating with the United Southern Workers Union and Indivisible, the group former by former Hillary Clinton campaign staffers during President Trump’s first term.

Barber said leaders of Indivisible “who are all here in the state calling all of Indivisible to join us” for the marches.

He also said that since their marches would be “conspicuous,” that legal representation had been set up, implying there might be mass arrests as were seen in Moral Monday protests at the legislature in the past.

Barber named attorneys Scott Holmes and Irvin Jonah as the legal representation obtained in advance of the marches.

Holmes is known for having represented members of the Communist World Workers Party who were responsible for tearing down a Confederate statue in front of the Durham Court house in 2017. The charges were eventually dropped for those involved.

Holmes was also involve in perpetuating the idea on social media that the KKK were going to march in Durham, which turned out to be a hoax, and which also occurred in 2017.

Describing the upcoming marches, Barber described them as “State based, micro-level organizing,” and “we’re beginning the model right here in North Carolina.”

Read the transcript here and watch the full press conference below: