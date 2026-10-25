Ahead of the midterms, I recently ventured up to Washington, D.C. with my oldest son. What we experienced as a clean, orderly city that had a subdued feel to it despite the impending midterm elections.

We did note the presence of National Guard members near the White House, as well as in other major landmarks near and around the Capitol.

Getting around was extremely easy using the Metro, which was also just clean and quiet as the city was during our visit. There was an overall lack of homeless people in the area where we stayed, which was likely due to our proximity to the White House, major law enforcement offices, and landmarks.

We saw the usual sights, which notably had small crowds aside from the typical school and sight-seeing tours. Our trip started with a tour of the U.S. Capitol, courtesy of Congressman Tim Moore’s (R-NC-14) office.

One could visit that building a thousands times and still not see everything. It’s an incredible building one can feel the history of as you walk around it.

U.S. Capitol Building - photo by A.P. Dillon

We wound our way through the Capitol Building with our legislative guide, visiting various areas such as the rotunda, the old Supreme Court chambers, the early legislative chambers, and Statuary Hall.

Images from the U.S. Capitol - By A.P. Dillon

We even located one of North Carolina’s two statues in the main Hall — that of Zebulon Baird Vance, who was the 37th and 43rd governor for North Carolina.

Former NC Gov. Zebulon Vance’s statue in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall - photo by A.P. Dillon

We also spotted the entrance to the chambers of the U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Chamber of the U.S. Speaker of the House - photo by A.P. Dillon

We were also treated to a view of the Mall area from the Speaker’s Balcony.

View from the Speaker’s Balcony at the U.S. Capitol - photo by A.P. Dillon

On our stroll around the Capitol, we also checked out the U.S. Supreme Court. Again, seeing in person underscored that photos don’t do the architecture justice. Pun intended!

On our second day, we made our way to the White House.

The White House - photo by A.P. Dillon

The White House Tour includes four main areas: the Blue Room, the Red Room, the Green Room, and the State Dining Room. All of those areas are connected by the Cross Hall that links up with the main entrance hall.

Each of these areas is steeped in history and can be explored on the various administrations’ pages of the White House Historical Tours page. One of the better pages with a map and thorough descriptions of each room is the George W. Bush archive.

Security was tight during our visit and the fencing has been moved out father than usual; likely due to the increased threats by Iran.

Anyone planning on visiting the White House needs to know that no bags whatsoever area allowed and you need either a valid passport or REAL ID to enter. The tours we witnessed seemed to be facilitated through legislative offices.

It’s one thing to see the pictures of the White House tour rooms, but it’s quite another to see these areas in person. The level of detail was incredible, from the stitching on the furniture to the carvings around the mantles.

Green, Blue and Red Rooms of the White House - photos by A.P. Dillon

While the inside of these rooms is impressive so is the view from them, such as the image below. The glass slightly distorted the Washington Monument, but I think the photo makes my point.

View from the Red Room window - photo by A.P. Dillon

On the way back out, we spotted the now-famous portrait of President Trump from the assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, during the 2024 election cycle.

Painting of the assassination attempt on President Trump in the entryway of the White House - photo by A.P. Dillon

While visiting the White House, we stopped to take a look at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, which sits across the street near Lafayette Square.

St. John’s was established in 1815 and is known as the “Church of the Presidents.” It has been visited by every U.S. president going back to James Madison.

The church is quite beautiful and has a commanding presence. I recommend adding it to any visit to D.C. The photo I took below shows St. John’s illuminated very early in the morning as the sun was beginning to rise.

St. John’s Church, Washington, D.C. - photo by A.P. Dillon

The church wasn’t open yet when we stopped by, but the inside is even more impressive and tours are available.

In 2020, Black Lives Matter rioters attempted to burn the church down and, to my knowledge, no one has ever been caught or charged with that arson attempt despite the attempts of the ATF.

We closed out our trip by walking the National Mall, taking in the view of the Washington Monument up close.

The Washington Monument - photo by A.P. Dillon

We then wandered down the Mall, visiting the various Smithsonian Institute museums like the Natural History museum and the Air & Space Museum.

As pre-teen and in my mid-twenties, I had previously visited those two museums, however they hit different as an adult and parent, especially the look of astonishment on my son’s face when he saw the Apollo exhibits… Priceless.

I hope you enjoyed this brief walk-through of our trip to D.C. Every American should avail themselves of visiting our nation’s Capitol, regardless of age.

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