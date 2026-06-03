A “popular” trampoline park in Raleigh where kids go to have fun jumping around turned into the scene of a “teen takeover,” otherwise known as a riot, back in March.

And by “popular,” that’s a reference to the large number of 911 calls to that location - approaching close to 120 in the past two years.

Here’s a sample of what happened at the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park this past March via Matt Van Swol:



This happened in March, so why is it a story now?

One word: Arrests.

Teens may have done the rioting, but police have arrested and charged four adults who appear to be two sets of family members.

Tocora Latefa Viera (36) - Felony rioting, carrying a concealed handgun, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She has past court records showing multiple cases involving speeding and other traffic violations. According to WRAL, during a court appearance yesterday, Tocora Viera said she was the victim, telling the judge “I believe they got the information mixed up because we were the ones attacked at Urban Air.”



Alexis Desire Viera (33) - Misdemeanor rioting, contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She has a past criminal record as well.

She has 11 eCourts case records — several more than Tocora. The cases span multiple counties, but mostly are for traffic related charges like speeding, failing to wear a seat belt, and tag/registration violations, but also for allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

According to Alexis Viera’s warrant for the current arrest, the trampoline park had to close early and “evacuate” customers, with a comment stating there were, “unknown guests in danger.”



Shannette Patricia James (28) - Misdemeanor rioting, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Dontaye Jupree James (21) - Resisting public officer.

This isn’t an isolated incident in North Carolina.

Over in Charlotte, there have been multiple “teen takeovers” over the past year. Here’s an example:

These riots are happening despite a curfew in some areas of Charlotte for teens. All the curfews have done is send these kids to another location of the city to cause havoc.

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More To The Story

Some media outlets are describing this as being a so-called “teen takeover.”

Here are some other “teen takeovers” from around the country:

Calling these riots by a more innocuous sounding name like “teen takeover” is a conscious labeling choice to downplay the fact these events are actually violent, destructive riots involving Black teens.

School is out for summer in about a week for most schools around the country, including North Carolina. Get ready?

Post Publication Update: Not long after this article went out, the Raleigh Police Department dropped a press release titled, “‘Something 2 Say - Teens against Violence’ Town Hall.”

The main text of the release is short:

The Raleigh Police Department is coordinating a town hall for teenagers and other members of the community to discuss violence and solutions to it. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greg Poole Jr. All Faiths Chapel at Dix Park. “The event is a conversation led by teens for teens to discuss concerns around violence in Raleigh,” says Calvin Mitchell, community engagement coordinator with RPD. “Attendees can talk about positive solutions and activities that encourage teens to stay engaged in safe and productive spaces.” There will be free food, raffles, and resources for teens. RPD is organizing the event in cooperation with Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources.

The rest of the release says this event “aligns with it’s summer strategic action plan.