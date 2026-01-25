Yesterday a third shooting occurred in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a man had an altercation with federal agents during a targeted immigration enforcement action.

37-year-old Alex Pretti was shot and killed by federal agents after Pretti and another individual attempted to impede Customs and Border Patrol (CPB) and Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in the course of their duties. ‘

Pretti and the other yet unnamed person had been recording and harassing agents leading up to the shooting.

It has been confirmed that Pretti is an ICU nurse at a VA hospital and is a member of the American Federation of Government Employees Union (Local 704).

Unions and other groups have been cited as organizing and fomenting anti-ICE protests and other actions in Minnesota, including a protest at the Minneapolis airport the same day Pretti was shot. Officials said over 100 agitators were arrested at the airport protest.

According to a social media post on X by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Pretti was armed with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, had multiple magazines on his person and was not carrying ID:

The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement. About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement on the scene, crowd control measures were deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement.

The social media post by DHS included an image (seen below) of the firearm taken from Pretti.

Three videos of the shooting incident are circulating on social media. These videos have distressing content; viewer discretion advised:

Video 1, Video 2, Video 3

Despite the multiple angles, the situation unfolds very rapidly and various reports based on these videos claim Pretti was disarmed before he was shot.

During a press conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara claimed Pretti was a legal gun owner and had a permit to carry. O’Hara did not comment on why Pretti brought a gun to the scene of a protest, but the “Liberal Gun Club,” issued a statement condemning the shooting and reiterating Pretti was a “lawful gun owner.”

President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, questioned why Pretti was armed.

“This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers?” wrote Trump in part. “The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!”

Following the shooting, protesters converged on federal agents which ICE said turned into a violent riot that included “Hurling and kicking dangerous objects at officers,” “Violent physical assaults, including biting, tackling, and punching,” and “Deliberate ramming and assault with vehicles.”

ICE also said in their statement that “explicit death threats” were made as well as assaults on officers, attempts to vandalize/destroy ICE vehicles, and that rioters were “Carrying and brandishing homemade weapons.”

In a separate X post, ICE noted another rioter was arrested for “obstructing law enforcement personnel and utilizing caltrops to deflate the tires of law enforcement vehicles.”

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin reported that during the riot that ensued, one of two protesters seen in her post below “bit off our HSI officer’s finger.” There have been reports that the officer would permanently lose the finger as a result.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem addressed the shooting during a press conference on the winter storm making its way across most of the nation this weekend.

In her remarks, Noem called out MN Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as directly contributing to the violence against ICE agents in that state.

Both Walz and Frey have made comments that residents should ‘continue to fight ICE’ and have refused to allow state law enforcement to work with federal immigration actions.

Frey, in a press conference, told ICE to “get the fuck out” of his city after Renee Good was shot by a federal agent.

Good had been blocking the street with her car to impede ICE and rammed an officer with her car trying to escape, which resulted in the officer shooting at her. It was later reported Good was a member of “Minnesota ICE Watch,” a group organized specifically to report on and interrupt ICE actions.

Noem also said the two men were trying to amp up protests to distract from the massive fraud scandal in the state under Walz’s watch. Criminal subpoenas were issued and received by Frey, Walz, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison related to the massive fraud allegations in the state. All three men are Democrats.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi echoed Noem’s remarks, but went further, saying these protests are “extremely organized,” and pointing out the very “expensive gasmasks” that protesters showed up wearing to the riot.

A report issued yesterday by independent journalist Cam Higby lends additional credibility Bondi’s assessment that protesters are “extremely organized.”

In a thread on X, Higby said he had infiltrated the anti-ICE groups organizing protests and attacks on federal agents.

Higby’s thread shows evidence of mass coordination of an estimated 1,000 or more people in Minneapolis using the encrypted messaging app Signal to track ICE cars, license plates, and agents.

“The quasi police force uses a system called “SALUTE” which calls out the size of federal units, activity, locations, uniforms, times and locations,” Higby wrote. “They then instruct their ICE chasers to follow and confront agents at their known locations.”

Members sign up to act as “Dispatch” for tip distribution to send protesters to ICE locations to harass and impede the agents.

Higby writes that these people “were tracking HIM, incorrectly identifying him as ICE,” and attached a video of interactions with the individuals following him.

“Here is a recording of protestors actively tailing the vehicle I was in, labeling me as ICE and instructing “commuters” (ICE chasers) to follow me.”

“They constantly misidentify vehicles,” Higby wrote.

Each day’s chats are deleted to avoid being caught or held to account for their actions, according to Higby.

“A new group chat for each zone is made each day,” Higby wrote. “The chats are dated, and deleted at the end of each day.”

Violence against federal agents nationwide and in Minnesota has escalated in recent weeks.

Less than a week ago, video went viral of a Minneapolis man carrying an AR-15 rifles in his neighborhood to ‘defend’ against ICE.

Earlier in January, video posted to social media showed a Minnesota man yelling at ICE that they needed to “show up with guns to finish you guys off.”

Last weekend, protesters terrorized worshipers in St. Paul, including small children, by storming a church during Sunday services.

The Jan. 24 shooting of Pretti marks the the third shooting incident in Minnesota this month.

Renee Good was shot on Jan. 7 and a week later an ICE agent was attacked while pursing a fleeing illegal alien in North Minneapolis during which the agent was forced to use his firearm.

According to DHS, the officer involved in the North Minneapolis shooting was arresting an illegal alien from Venezuela named Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis.

The officer was trying to arrest him during a traffic stop when the man crashed their vehicle into another car and then fled on foot. The officer gave chase and as he was struggling to apprehend the man, he was accosted by two other individuals who began beating him with broom handles and a shovel.

“Fearing for his life and safety as he was ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life,” a DHS statement said. “The initial subject was hit in the leg.”

Sosa-Celis had a previous conviction for driving without a license and had been arrested for two counts of giving a false name to police.

According to DHS, Sosa-Celis, “was released by Minnesota authorities before ICE could even lodge a detainer,” and he entered the U.S. illegally in August 2022 under the Biden administration.

DHH’s statement included details on the two other individuals, Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna and Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma, who also turned out to be illegal aliens from Venezuela.

Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna illegally entered the country in May 2023 and his final deportation order was issued after he failed to show up for his immigration hearing.

Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma, entered illegally in May 2023 under the Biden administration, which DHS said, “marked this illegal alien as a non-enforcement priority.”