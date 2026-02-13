Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #7 for 2026.

Early voting for the March Primary has begun in the Tarheel state.

NC Democrats Still Have An Antisemitism Problem

The NC Democratic Party still has an antisemitism problem, as evidenced by remarks made by the president of its Muslim Caucus.

Gov. Josh Stein, the first Jewish governor for North Carolina, has publicly denounced the remarks, according to a statement obtained by Jewish Insider.

“Antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories have no place anywhere, including in the North Carolina Democratic Party,” Stein said. “We must fight against antisemitism and all other forms of hate whenever and wherever we see them. We live in difficult times in our nation. Now is the time to come together and deliver results that improve the lives of all North Carolinians.”

NC U.S. Senate candidate and former Gov. Roy Cooper called the comments “reprehensible.”

“These reprehensible posts were an unacceptable expression of antisemitism and I condemn them in the strongest of terms,” Cooper told Jewish Insider. “Antisemitism continues to rise across the country and it’s on all of us to root it out in all of its forms. I’ve fought against antisemitism and hate throughout my career and would continue working to keep all North Carolinians safe as U.S. Senator.”

The remarks have not gone unnoticed nationally.

NCGA

Berger/Page Race Heats Up

The nasty side of running for office is in full swing.

Rockingham Candidate Forum

Among the drumbeats missed this week was a candidate forum hosted by the Rockingham County GOP between Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and his primary opponent Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page. This was kind of a big deal; through his tenure at the General Assembly, this appears to be the first debate Berger has engaged in. Watch the forum on Facebook.

Berger’s big cash advantage over Page

Campaign finance filings show Berger took in over $684,000 for July through December 2025. Berger ended last year with nearly $1.58M in cash on hand.

Page is very far behind and raised under $21,000 with just over $29,000 cash on hand.

This race has gone national, with the New York Times deciding write about it. Check out the article here.

CONGRESS

Rep. Foxx Sued by suspended Columbia student who hates Zionists

North Carolina Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk) is being sued by a suspended Columbia University student, Khymani James, who claims Foxx abused her official position in Congress and on the House Education Workforce Committee, resulting in his being blocked from reenrolling at the school.

Foxx responded, stating the lawsuit “lacks credibility,” and here’s why.

Khymani was leading anti-Israel demonstrations on the Columbia campus in 2024 during which was involved in blocking students from entering buildings, and made antisemitic remarks.

The Daily Wire broke the story and compiled clips of Khymani’s comments made during a university meeting in which he stated openly that “Zionists don’t deserve to live.”

“The same way we are very comfortable accepting Nazis don’t deserve to live, fascists don’t deserve to live, racists don’t deserve to live, Zionists, they shouldn’t live in this world,” James said in the video.

James also said, “I feel very comfortable — very comfortable — calling for those people to die,” and “Be glad, be grateful that I’m not just going out and murdering Zionists.”

This situation is much like the recently dropped lawsuit brought by a former Wake Forest University trainer against Rep. Harrigan. I’ll have a write-up about that lawsuit being dropped over at North State Journal next week.

U.S. SENATE

Last week’s edition included Margot Dupre being disqualified. My write-up at North State Journal is now available here.

The Assembly’s protection of Roy Cooper

How does one write an article about former Gov. Roy Cooper’s hurricane relief office’s failures and not mention Cooper a single time? Ask The Assembly.

Here’s the link to the story. Read NSJ’s vast coverage of Cooper’s NCORR here.

Morrow’s 10-page rant

Michele Morrow sent a 10 page letter to “grassroots” groups attacking Michael Whatley. She received backlash from the GOP over it and responded in an interview with CBS17.

Big pro-Whatley Ad Buy

Americans for Prosperity will drop an overall $1M on an ad buy backing Whatley for Senate. Watch the ad on YouTube.

Cooper Shows His ID

Cooper hit a March Primary early voting site to cast his ballot on Thursday. While there, he posted photos of his voting journey, including showing his ID.

He then deleted the post and replaced it with this one:

Once outside, he denounced the House’s passage of the SAVE Act, which includes the use of voter ID nationally. Cooper’s comments were similar and nearly identical to some of the remarks he made when he vetoed Senate Bill 747, which tightened up absentee ballot rules, among other things. Lawmakers overrode that veto with no Democratic support.

Whatley jumped on the photo of Cooper showing his ID and in an X post underscored his support for the SAVE Act.

But that wasn’t the most noted part of Cooper’s voting adventure — his dashing off to join a curated group of supporters while ignoring questions from reporters is what made the rounds on X.

There to greet Cooper was a new supporter demographic.

Cooper staffers also aggressively used Cooper campaign signs in the way of at least one media outlet in an attempt to obscure Cooper meeting with his dozen or so supporters.

Check out my thread on X for more details about Cooper’s early voting trip.

Polling

Real Clear Polling’s average continues to keep Cooper over Whatley by 8.6 points due to no new major polls being added to the mix.

These YouGov results on the surface seem bad for Michael Whatley and NC Republicans:

But Conservatives shouldn’t despair too much. Scroll to the bottom of the accompanying press release and view the data in the excel file. The fact it was an online poll is problematic, as is the sample weighting and ‘self-partisan’ indexing and the fact it was done in mid-January.

While this is a typical YouGov online panel survey, the large under-representation of 2024 Trump voters in the recalled vote distribution is a big red flag. The recalled 2024 vote distribution was Trump 37.8%, Harris 36%, third party .6%, did not vote 25.7%. That’s not even close to the reality of the state’s 2024 certified results of Trump 51%, and Harris close to 48%.

Looking at the underrepresentation aspect with the online participation limitations, high level of ‘I don’t know’ answers, and the unusually high pure-independent share, the survey’s topline numbers are probably more like D+3 to +6 to the left of reality when compared with a gold-standard poll probability sample. NCFree's executive director seems to agree with my take on this.

In national polling, CNN's Harry Enten dropped some numbers showing 58% of Americans believe the Democrat Party has gone too far to the left. That's a ten point jump from a decade ago.

News Catching My Eye

