Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #8 for 2026.

General News & Updates

NC Democratic Party Antisemitism Doubling Down

Last week, I drew attention to antisemitic remarks coming from the NC Democratic Party’s Muslim Caucus President Elyas Mohammed and Vice President Jibril Hough. Mohammed equated Zionists with Nazis and Hough said Zionism is a “branch of racism/white supremacy .”

Gov. Josh Stein denounced the remarks, as did former Gov. Roy Cooper, but the NC Democratic Party’s Chair Anderson Clayton has been silent, even as Mohammed and Hough have doubled down. Peter Reitzes over at Algemeiner has that report: Important North Carolina Democrats Said Zionists Are Nazis — Many People Are Okay With It

NC Income Jumps Under Republicans

NC Partnership For Reform’s (NCPFR) most recent newsletter debunked an Axios Raleigh article’s claim that NC income growth has lagged behind other states since 1970.

NCPFR notes that the claim was true — up until Republicans took over the legislature in 2010.

“From 1970-2023, North Carolina ranks near the bottom of the southeast in median household income growth. But from 2010-2023, North Carolina ranks No. 2, behind only Florida and well ahead of the national average,” NCPFR wrote, while including the following chart:

Nationally, the Associated Press reported more good news: The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.01% this week. Freddie Mac said that is the lowest level in more than 3 years.

Recycled Strategy

Left-leaning outlet The Assembly is out with an article about Democrats again trying to flip rural areas in their effort to take back state and congressional majorities. That was Anderson Clayton’s big strategy when she first took over as NC Democratic Party Chair — a strategy that has yet to bear out in reality.

More Party Flipping

In Dare County, hundreds of Democrats have changed their party affiliation to unaffiliated. The goal, according to the Outer Banks Voice interview of one such person, is to “have a voice in the upcoming election.”

The article continues, claiming the switch is about the sheriff’s race, but first laying out the Republican dominated board of commissioners and board of education:

There are 6,318 registered Democrats, 11,411 Republicans and 14,530 unaffiliated voters in the county. And those numbers may understate the Republicans’ dominance at the polls. All seven members of the Dare County Board of Commissioners are Republicans, as are all seven members of the Dare County Board of Education. In the 2026 election cycle, there are three Republicans and no Democrats running for the District 1 seat on the Board of Commissioners, and the two candidates for the District 2 seat are Republicans. And while four Republicans are competing to succeed retiring Doug Doughtie in the closely watched Dare County Sheriff race, no Democrat entered the race.

Read the whole article, there’s a lot more and it becomes apparent that “having a voice” is really about altering Republican primaries.

NCGA

Democrat candidate recorded calling Charlie Kirk a “racist piece of shit.”

According to WITN, Chris Schulte, a Democrat running for the Onslow House District 15 seat, was recorded as disparaging Turning Point USA’s assassinated founder, Charlie Kirk.

“Did he deserve to die? No, but he was a racist piece of sh*t, and Turning Point USA is a racist piece of sh*t organization, and I will say it, and they just started a group on this campus,” said Schulte in the recording.

The recorded comments were published on X by Turning Point USA, and are part of a longer rant by Schulte that was recorded by a student during one of his class lectures.

Schulte is currently a psychology professor at Coastal Carolina Community College. The school is allegedly investigating the matter. Meanwhile, Shulte issued a statement on his campaign’s Facebook page implying he is the victim while also stating, the “comments and opinions are my own and do not represent the views of Coastal Carolina Community College.”

The seat Schulte is vying for is currently held by Republican Phil Shepard. Onslow County seatmate Rep. Wyatt Gable (youngest NCGA member in 126 years) was asked about Schulte’s comments by WITN.

Early Voting stats from Berger’s District

This is noteworthy as Senate Leader Phil Berger’s opponent Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page has seen more support in Rockingham than in Guilford.

CONGRESS

The Fake Republican in the NC-14 Race

The NC Republican Party reminded folks this week that last December, the 14th District Republicans adopted a resolution on Kate Barr.

Barr is the woman who publicly bragged about switching from Democrat to Republican for the sole purpose of primarying Congressman Tim Moore, who currently holds the seat.

The 14th District’s resolution blocks Barr from Party endorsement, using any Party resources and “furthermore condemns her stances against the party platform and her deceptive and unfair method of seeking election, going against her own goal of fair elections.”

The NCGOP’s reminder came after a column written by Andrew Dunn involving Barr was published earlier in the week and received some healthy pushback.

Dunn is the former campaign comms director for former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s 2020 gubernatorial campaign and is currently Op-Ed contributor at the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer.

On his Long Leaf Pine Substack, Dunn opined about the problem with “party labels,” and suggested Republicans embrace Barr, and “Welcome her to the party.”

Dunn posted on X that he didn’t realize his Barr article would be so controversial, and asked if people were really worried about Moore possibly losing to Barr. NCGOP Communications Director Matt Mercer responded and got to the heart of the issue:

Dunn pivoted to concern the GOP is obsessed with “RINO hunting,” which Mercer also addressed.

Side Notes on Barr:

She’s the founder/owner of progressive consulting firm called Slay Strategies. Filings with the state show it was created in late May 2025. The website for the firm displays a message of “coming soon.”

Barr’s LinkedIn bio still shows her as the founder, along with two other organizations.

On her most recent FEC filings, Barr’s campaign paid $5,000 to the firm, which is a no-no according to campaign finance law.

I reached out to Barr and asked about that expenditure and she said she no longer had a share in the firm.

“Approximately one month before I filed for office I sold and transferred my interest in Slay Strategies and have not received any income from Slay Strategies since that time,” Barr wrote in an email response.

I have yet to find any publicly filed paperwork showing that happened and asked Bar for documentation. She provided a copy of redemption agreement selling her share of the company, dated Nov. 13, 2025.

Partisan Gerrymandering History Lesson

NC Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton targeted Congressman Brad Knott last weekend after he debunked her theatrical take on Democratic-led partisan gerrymandering. Clayton’s complaints were eventually countered with a post that, in a nutshell, said “Knott wins a second term.”

But Knott wasn’t done, pointing to the crazy past map drawn when Roy Cooper was in the General Assembly.

In another attack on Knott about not living in his district, Sen. Wiley Nickel, who dropped out of the current U.S. Senate race and finally settled on running for Wake district attorney, tangled with statehouse Rep. Erin Paré, boasting he won the +2 Republican 13th district in 2022.

Nickel, who proclaimed he was running for district attorney because “Democracy” and “our rights” are under attack, landed in that race after being the first to file for the U.S. Senate race after announcing he was quitting the U.S. House after just one term.

Paré had the last laugh, telling Nickel he didn’t live in his district either and told him he was being dishonest, “which is about right for you.” She also hit him on the exact same issue last October and again back in January 2024.

Mercer also got in on this kerfuffle with a jab at Nickel’s past:

The “intern” label is a reference to Nickel touting during his Congressional run that he was an Obama aide and federal prosecutor... a position he held for only 25 days.

The year Nickel won his NC-13 Congressional seat, the Republican candidate was Bo Hines, who, honestly, was a weak candidate but managed to survive a nine person Republican Primary by around 10% of the vote over the next closest opponent; taking in 32% of the vote.

Nickel was called out by the News & Observer for lying about Hines during that race, yet the same paper is now endorsing him for the district attorney spot. The National Republican Congressional Committee hit back, issuing an ad attacking Nickel’s legal practice as being tailored around wife beaters and sex offenders.

A perennial candidate for some office, Nickel is widely known for overselling himself, including claiming to be a moderate and not a progressive Democrat. His progressiveness is like a light switch at times, as he once told a prominent former Democratic Black lawmaker, he “doesn’t count.”

While in the NC Senate, he backed Democratic policies and priorities like cashless bail and defunding the police. He also voted down bills increasing penalties for violent rioters and drug-related deaths.

During his one term in Congress, he joined the other NC Democratic Congressional members in voting against a resolution condemning attacks by “Jane’s Revenge” on crisis pregnancy centers.

Additionally, Nickel faced an ethics complaint while in Congress over his TikTok use, but that experience did not deter him from regular activist-style boasting on social media.

So, is Nickel the tough on crime district attorney material he claims to be?

Not based on his track record.

Trump Endorsements

This past week, Trump endorsed all NC Republican U.S. House members running for reelection: Rep. Chuck Edwards, Rep. Virginia Foxx, Rep. Pat Harrigan, Rep. Richard Hudson, Rep. Mark Harris, Rep. Brad Knott, Rep. Tim Moore, Rep. Greg Murphy, Rep. Addison McDowell, and Rep. David Rouzer.

Trump also re-upped his endorsement of Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham). Near the end of his Truth Social post praising Berger’s leadership and accomplishments, Trump essentially told Page to take a seat.

“Sam Page is GREAT, he has been a longtime supporter, but I really want him to come work for us in Washington, D.C., rather than further considering a run against Phil — Both are such outstanding people!” wrote Trump.

SENATE

Trump reiterates Whatley endorsement

The President issued another Truth Social post this week, underscoring his endorsement and backing of former RNC Chairman Michael Whatley for the NC U.S. Senate seat, writing in part, “Michael Whatley has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Cooper allows himself to be seen campaigning

According to the State Port Pilot, Cooper hit Brunswick County “as part of a campaign sweep throughout the area,” and “was greeted by close to 200 supporters at the Brunswick County Democratic Party Headquarters near Bolivia.”

Cooper also appeared in Greensboro, to talk about “affordability,” specifically, Medicaid and the One Big Beautiful Bill.

The North Carolina Indian American PAC (NCINPAC) hosted an event for Roy Cooper. NCINPAC’s last campaign finance filing with the state showed cash on hand of $2,455.

Images of the NCINPAC event were posted to Facebook by Sarika Bansal, a member of the currently scandal-ridden Cary Town Council. The Town of Cary has come under fire and is being investigated for financial mismanagement and alleged criminal activity linked to former Town Manager Sean Stegall.

Cooper’s COVID Prisoner Release Scandal Continues

The controversy surrounding Cooper’s COVID-era release of 3,500 prisoners has continued, with Whatley posting details of the violent offenders included in that release on social media.

In addition to Decarlos Brown, the man accused of murdering Iryna Zarutska last August, at least 51 prisoners with life sentences for violent acts like first degree murder, rape, and child rape were released under Cooper’s agreement.

The list of the life sentence prisoners was first reported by Dunn on his Substack, but it was also picked up by national outlets, with the worst of the worst highlighted by the Washington Free Beacon.

WHAT I AM READING

Also catching my eye: Rubio’s Homerun in Munich

At the Munich conference over the weekend, Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s speech was widely praised, but remarks made by former secretary of state and First Lady Hillary Clinton garnered calls of hypocrisy. Additionally, some said her remarks was a signal Democrats were pivoting on immigration enforcement, embracing it as their own just as the party has by campaigning like Republicans had in 2024 on “affordability.”





