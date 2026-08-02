The Guilford County Democrat Party urged people to attend a town hall in Greensboro on the afternoon of Aug. 1, just ahead of the NC Democratic Party’s Unity Dinner in Raleigh, which featured Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“Join ROY and EARLS at Siembra’s Statewide Townhall in Greensboro,” the invitation posting read.

Screenshot of the Guilford County Democratic Party’s announcement of Siembra NC event in Greensboro on Aug. 1, 2026.

Anita Earls is a sitting NC Supreme Court associate justice who is running for reelection this year. Statehouse Rep. Sarah Stevens (R-Surry) is challenging Earls for the seat.

Earls drew criticism from her colleague Associate Justice Phil Berger, Jr. following arguably partisan remarks she made about immigration actions occurring in North Carolina. Earls had also drawn an ethics complaint about other remarks she made in a 2023 interview which was later dropped.

Additionally, Earls co-chaired Cooper’s Racial Equity in Criminal Justice taskforce, which was created by Cooper just after the 2020 George Floyd riots and has been highlighted in the U.S. Senate race as an example of Cooper’s “soft on crime” policies. She has also refused to recuse herself in redistricting, Voter ID and Leandro funding cases despite having litigated such cases against the state prior to joining the high court.

The Guilford County Democratic Party’s invitation includes a link to Siembra NC’s signup for the event, which says it is being co-hosted by labor unions:

Republican National Committee Spokeswoman Emma Hall issued a statement about the event.

“Roy Cooper is campaigning with the same dark money, anti-deportation group that successfully pressured him into turning North Carolina into a sanctuary state and letting violent criminal illegals roam free,” said Hall. “Cooper is a full-blown radical, just like the far-left activists he keeps surrounding himself with.”

It is unclear if Cooper attended the event, which was held on the same day the NC Democratic Party held its annual Unity Dinner featuring Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

However, a Facebook post by statehouse Sen. Woodson Bradley (D-Mecklenburg) confirms Earls was not only there, but she gave remarks. Bradley also made an identical post on Instagram.

Image taken from Woodson Bradley’s Facebook page on Aug. 2, 2026.

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Siembra is Siembra NC, the 501(c)4 heavily funded by George Soros and other dark money pass-throughs.

The group created an app for activists to use to track (and harass) Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducting actions in North Carolina. As previously reported by By To The Story, that tracking system (Ojo Obrero) and its database were hacked in early 2026.

Siembra is also the same group which pressured former Gov. Roy Cooper to veto a measure requiring law enforcement agencies to cooperate with ICE in 2019 — and he did.

Siembra’s website also hosts a guide on evading ICE and has been pushing various town councils in the state to adopt a “4th Amendment Workplace resolution.” The 4th Amendment protects against unreasonable search and seizures. Siembra’s resolution calls for businesses to declare themselves off limits under the 4th Amendment to ICE agents performing their duties, which the resolution characterizes as “unconstitutional.”

On its website, Siembra has described all police as racist a number of times and has an entire toolkit dedicated to claiming the history of police “has a racist origin.”

On another related page, Siembra oversimplifies the 1898 Wilmington massacre using an activist framing that gets some of the core events right but strips out key political context.

The “armed white racists, were not a spontaneous mob, but were involved in a well-orchestrated statewide white supremacy campaign. This was planned political violence to destroy Black political and economic power and end “Fusion” rule after Democrats had lost significant ground in elections.

Key figures involved leading up to the massacre included NC Democratic Party Chairman Furnifold Simmons, Charles B. Aycock (who would become governor), and Josephus Daniels, publisher of the Raleigh News & Observer.

For his part, Daniels ran a steady stream of racially inflammatory headlines and racist cartoons, as well as stories warning of “Negro domination” and black men as threats to white women. He, and the N&O, were instrumental in getting Aycock into the governor’s mansion.

Aycock’s monument remains on the capitol grounds in Raleigh despite Cooper directing a number of statues and monuments to be removed following the George Floyd/Black Lives Matter rioting in 2020 that destroyed areas of downtown Raleigh.

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