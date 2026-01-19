Churches are now fair game for anti-ICE protesters in Minnesota.

Alpha New has an accompanying article to the above X post, which recaps how the protesters invaded and disrupted a Minneapolis church service.

Video of the invasion from protester live streams is circulating on X and some of the alleged organizers are members of area Black Lives Matter groups.

Former CNN host Don Lemon was there, also live streaming.

The protesters interrupted the service chanting “Justice for Renee Good” and reportedly chose that church due to an ICE agent in St. Paul named “David Easterwood.” The church invaded by the protesters has a pastor of the same name, but it is unconfirmed it is the same individual.

Parishioners can be seen in the video streams as visibly upset, and the following image taken from one of the videos is circulating widely on X this morning.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the incident, with an eye on violations of the FACE Act. And ICE is apparently not going anywhere.



”Tim Walz and Jacob Frey are responsible for whipping these mobs into a frenzy and then allowing them to run rampant,” the official ICE account on X wrote in response to the church invasion. “We won’t be deterred. ICE isn’t going anywhere.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen churches in the mix.

Just 2 months ago, in late November, anti-ICE activists were being trained to “fight ICE” in the UMC Dilworth church in Charlotte when ICE was conducting Operation Charlotte’s web.

UPDATE

WBT’s Pete Kaliner and More To The Story’s A.P. Dillon chatted about what went down during the storming of a church by anti-ICE protesters in Minnesota.

Listen to the segment here.