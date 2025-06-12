Another “just a protester” was cited in two separate media reports, yet those outlets did not tell you anything about the individual. We’ll get to that in a minute.

First, the headlines from those outlets about an anti-ICE protest that happened in Raleigh on June 11 are a reminder of why our media is so awful.

WRAL:

ABC11:

So, was it hundreds or thousands?

It looked more like hundreds spread out to look like a bigger crowd, at least from the helicopter shots of the protesters.

Interestingly, of the "hundreds" or "thousands" that were there, both WRAL and ABC11 managed to interview the same guy.

“I’m an immigrant as well,” said activist Alex Trejo. “I feel this on a day-to-day basis, worrying about my safety as well , but that won’t stop me from showing up and speaking my voice and making sure we are heard and we have power in this country because we’re living here and we exist.” - WRAL

"We're going to see those raids that are happening in Los Angeles come here closer to home, and people are afraid of that, and we're out here proactively trying to show up and show out that we're here in case ICE wants to show up," said Alex Trejo. - ABC11

So who is Alex Trejo?

Screen capture of Trejo from ABC11 video report

Neither article tells you who Trejo is beyond describing him as an "activist."

Well, More To The Story tracked him down.

According to an article on the North American Congress on Latin America (NACLA) website dated Dec. 16, 2024, Trejo is a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation who has been involved in anti-Israel protests following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel.

"And Alex Trejo, 24, and Victor Urquiza, 23, are organizers with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Trejo is an immigrant from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. Urquiza was born in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico and migrated with his family to Atlanta, Georgia when he was four. They are both DACA recipients and live in Durham." -NACLA website

Per its website, NACLA describes itself as "an independent, nonprofit organization founded in 1966 to examine and critique U.S. imperialism and political, economic, and military intervention in the Western hemisphere."

In the book "Inside the Company: CIA Diary" by Philip Agee, a former CIA analyst who became a Soviet Spy and Cuban intelligence asset, Agee claimed NACLA had ties to the Communist Cuban government, and the organization had "obtained vital research materials" both in New York and in the heart of the U.S. government in Washington, D.C.

More To The Story

ABC11's video that accompanies the article is interesting, as one can see signs like "From Gaza to Mexico - No Border Wall," and the usual signs like "reject fascism," and posters with swastikas on them.

There were also giant banners with the "Party for Socialism and Liberation" on them.

Screen capture from ABC11 video report

Pay attention to the ABC11 video (below) though, among the handmade signs were also professionally printed posters on sticks.

Just after the 1:10 mark in the video, a man named "Henry" is interviewed and he gives his response completely in Spanish, with the interviewer saying Henry understands the fear immigrants are facing because "he's lived it himself."

So, is Henry here illegally? The interviewer doesn't ask or follow up.

The two articles both mention immigration bills sent to Governor Josh Stein. These protests arguably give him the cover needed to veto them.

In related news, WBTV's Joe Bruno reported on a press release from Indivisible Charlotte.

The national Indivisible group, through a partnership with the anti-Trump protest group 50501, is behind organizing the "No Kings" protests across the country being held this Saturday, June 14.

"Anti-President Trump protestors will march through Uptown Charlotte on Saturday at 11 a.m. Organizers say this is one of 1,400 protests taking place across the country," wrote Bruno on X.



Bruno wrote, "From the news release: Indivisible Charlotte, in partnership with North Carolina American Federation of Teachers, Carolina Migrant Network, Action NC, Charlotte Metrolina Labor Council, Charlotte Area Liberal Moms and Drum Strong, will hold a “Naked Emperor Rally and March” beginning at First Ward Park through Uptown Charlotte and back to the park."

The "No Kings" protests have dozens and dozens of left and far left groups listed as participating partners.

Data Republican has begun tracing the money behind "No Kings" and has already found tens of millions flowing through a handful of these organizations.



But the "No Kings" total is likely much higher, as a lot of the funding seems to flow through grant making organizations like Arabella Advisors, which has sub-funds that are used as pass-throughs for nonprofit donations in order to obscure the original money sources.

Bonus “just a protester”

The Charlotte Observer this week quoted “just a protester” Karen Ziegler as opposed to immigration bills being passed at the General Assembly.

