Earlier this month MTTS covered a big win for free speech in the case of Missouri v. Biden, where a consent agreement was entered into over the Biden administration’s coercion of social media platforms to censor Americans.

This past week, a consent agreement in a similar case has been reached, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, which announced it had settled a 2023 lawsuit accusing the Biden-era State Department of using taxpayer money to help silence American news organizations that criticized government policies.