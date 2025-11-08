In light of the Trump administration’s new data on the historic drop in border encounters and zero illegal aliens released into the country for six straight months, it’s time for an update on illegal alien arrests in North Carolina.

The following arrests are the ones documented by Immigrant Crimes on X and should not be considered a comprehensive list. The following entries are not in chronological order. but instead grouped by county.

Cabarrus

Catawba

Durham

Franklin

Henderson

Macon

Mecklenburg

Wake

More To The Story

A new report by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) says that under the Biden administration, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) lost track of almost half of unaccompanied minor migrant kids that the agency had released to “sponsors.”

CIS explains that a “sponsor” could be “a close or distant family member of the Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) or may have no family relation at all.”

CIS reports that HHS “lost contact and could not determine the safety status of roughly half (48 percent) of all unaccompanied alien children” that had been given to sponsors.

Data obtained by CIS through FOIA requests showed HHS “lost contact with 112,872 UACs after 30 days of being released to sponsors,” between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023, and “the UAC’s safety or whereabouts could not be determined.”

Additional HHS data showed that during those fiscal years, HHS has transferred 235,249 UACs to sponsors around the country.

CIS says based on those two data sets, “HHS lost contact and could not determine the safety or whereabouts of roughly half (48 percent) of all UACs it transferred to sponsors across the country.”

The report also says it is likely the whereabouts of UACs transferred to sponsors in the fiscal years that followed — 2023 (113,484) and 2024 (99,326) — are also unknown.”

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement held a hearing last November on the “failures” of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), which is housed under HHS.

Biden’s HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra was grilled by lawmakers over his agency losing track of 320,000 migrant children. An earlier report from September 2024 pegged the missing kid total at 291,000.

In particular, Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) had a heated exchange with Becerra over migrant kids being found in strip clubs and being “pimped out” by their allegedly vetted sponsors.

Another hearing held this past July featured testimony from Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, who put the total number of migrant kids lost under Biden’s HHS at a staggering 448,000.

Also in July, the Trump administration announced they had tracked down and saved 13,000 migrant kids.

Where are these kids? Well, there’s one place they were not: Greensboro, North Carolina.

This past April, the ICF Greensboro Children’s Center closed down operations.

The ICF was supposed to house up to 800 migrant children, but no children were ever living there. Millions of taxpayer dollars were spent by HHS and ORR on leasing and operating the center.

As of this past spring it was unclear who or what entity now controls the ICF. Loan documents related to the site that I uncovered involved two companies with ties to the People’s Republic of China.

There is a lot more to the ICF, which I covered extensively for the North State Journal over several years. Check out my past reporting on the facility here.