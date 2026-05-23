Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #21 for 2026.

Friday would have been Iryna Zarutstka’s 24th birthday.

ICYMI

DNC Autopsy

On Wednesday, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) dropped a long-delayed 2024 election autopsy titled “Build to Win. Build to Last.” I read it so you don’t have to:

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

A veto override and two constitutional amendments

This week, lawmakers overrode Gov. Josh Stein’s veto of the Educational Choice for Children Act (House Bill 87), which enters the state into President Donald Trump’s school choice tax credit program.

Senate Leader Phil Berger was the main driver behind that bill, so the Senate is expected to complete the override next week.

The Education Freedom Tax Credit program (part of the One Big Beautiful Bill) costs the state nothing to participate in since it is a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 for individuals contributing to a 501(c)(3) scholarship-granting organization.

With this override, North Carolina becomes the 31st state to enter into the program. Earlier this year U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon made a stop in North Carolina urging Stein to get on board.

In a press release, House Speaker Destin Hall (R-Granite Falls) called the override a “major win” for families.

“Gov. Stein and Democrats tried to stand in the way of giving families more control over their children’s education, but Republicans, yet again, stood firmly on the side of educational freedom,” Hall said. “This vote was about trusting parents and giving students more choices, because when our kids succeed, North Carolina succeeds.”

Mecklenburg County Reps. Carla Cunningham and Nasif Majeed, the two former Democrats who recently changed to unaffiliated after losing their primary bids, joined Republicans in the override.

Four constitutional amendment proposals saw action last week, including two on taxes which were passed by both chambers and will go to the voters on the November ballot. The two amendments to be decided by voters are Lower Taxes for All NC (Senate Bill 1080) and Property Tax Levy Limit (House Bill 1089). The proposals passed down party lines, with Cunningham and Majeed voting in favor on both measures.

Lower Taxes for All NC would change the maximum state personal income tax rate to a maximum of 3.5%. The current rate set in 2018 by voters is 7%.

The state’s personal income tax rate is scheduled to drop to 3.49% in 2027 under the current tax rate reduction schedule.

The Property Tax Levy Limit amendment had only one Democrat voting in favor: Sen. Dan Blue (Wake). If approved by voters, it would give the General Assembly authority to put limits on property tax increases by local governments, with “some exceptions.” The limits are not laid out in the amendment bill.

A third constitutional amendment also advanced through the House and will be taken up by the Senate: Const. Amendment: Council of State Vacancies (House Bill 443). This proposal would make Council of State vacancy appointments the same as legislative ones; the political party of the office holder picks the replacement. The bill is already in the Senate Rule Committee, which signals it will be headed to the Senate floor soon.

The fourth amendment is NC Right To Work (Senate Bill 1082). It would enshrine current state policy the right of persons to work shall not be infringed on by being required to join a labor union or related association. North Carolina has been a right to work state since the 1940s.

Constitutional amendment proposals passed by the legislature are not subject to the governor’s veto.

Look for a recap of this activity from me over at North State Journal next week.

Revenue forecast revised

Late last week, the state’s revenue forecast was revised upwards. Again.

Key Numbers for the General Fund Revenue for the current FY 2025-26 now shows an expected $35.7 billion — that’s roughly $609 million more than forecasters thought in March (+1.7%). For next year (FY 2026-27) the expectation is about $35.4 billion — that’s around $713 million more than the March forecast (+2.1%).

So, overall, the March projection was $68.5 billion and now it’s $71.1 billion. Forecasters also expect about $979 million in “overcollections” this year.

Why did these numbers go up (again)? Well, there was strong performance in several big tax categories like individual income taxes, sales taxes, and corporate taxes. Also cited was a boom in artificial intelligence investments boosting jobs despite the campaign being waged against AI data centers, increased wages, and rising company profits.

The strong stock market gains over the past few years under the Trump administration was also a factor. However, forecasters warn heavy reliance on the stock market could see tax collections fall sharply depending on market flux.

On the down side, higher energy and gas prices linked to Middle East conflicts are keeping inflation issues alive. Also, interest rates may stay higher, which can slow down borrowing, home buying, and business investment.

“For years, we’ve seen these revenue forecasts significantly underestimate our state’s economic outlook. North Carolina’s economy is strong, and we continue to bring in substantial revenue surpluses thanks to Republican-led tax and budget policies,” Senate Leader Phil Berger said in a statement about the revision. “Our formula of low taxes, responsible spending, and reasonable regulations has led to one of the most prosperous decades in our state’s history.”

And he’s right. The forecasts have been off for over a decade.

Out of the available biennial/annual forecast cycle information I was able to dig up, upward revisions occurred in the large majority—roughly 10 of the last 14 years — and especially post-2015.

From 2015 to 2022, forecasts underestimated actual revenues by an average of around $1.7 billion per year (a 6.2% error). Surpluses became the norm, totaling over $12 billion in surplus revenue, minus COVID impacts, from FY2015–2023.

Check out other recent General Assembly related news from me at North State Journal:

U.S. SENATE

Cooper turns on lobbyists

Roy Cooper told Spectrum News lawmakers shouldn’t be able to become lobbyists after they leave office. However, it must be O.K. to have a lobbyist as your closest advisor since Ken Eudy was by Cooper’s side for most of his two terms as governor. Eudy ran the lobbying firm Capstrat for 23 years.

Then-Gov. Roy Cooper and senior advisor Ken Eudy at a party at the Executive Mansion.

Eudy took a powder in 2021 for a brief time as Cooper’s top adviser, which coincided with his involvement in the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project’s $57.8M “mitigation fund,” which was called a slush fund by Republicans. Investigators found Cooper had inappropriately used his office to secure that money. What made Eudy’s involvement in the $57.8M fund grab even worse was that Duke Energy was one of his Capstrat clients.

Eudy didn’t stay gone long and his departure was likely just on paper. When he came back in 2023, Cooper made no announcement but gave Eudy a fat pay increase of $65,043. That’s a 102% increase over the $73,523 he was being paid when he left in 2021.

Whatley hosts Farmer Roundtable

Michael Whatley hosted family farmers from across Eastern North Carolina at a roundtable in Sampson County this week. The effort focused on “lowering costs and ensuring North Carolina remains the best state in the nation for our farmers,” per the related press release.

“North Carolina farmers are the lifeblood of our economy. Not only do they produce our food, but they contribute more than $100 billion to our economy each year. Unfortunately too many are struggling to make ends meet,” Whatley said in a statement. “As North Carolina’s next Senator, I will always fight for tax, trade and regulatory policies which will allow our farms to thrive across the Old North State.”

Whatley holds farmer roundtable in Sampson County. Image courtesy of the Whatley campaign.

The press release included statements from three farmers, two of them blasted Cooper's past policies.

Reginald Strickland, a Sampson County Hog Farmer, said, “When given the chance to support hog farmers like me, Roy Cooper stood against us time and time again. We can’t have leadership that puts New York and California’s interests ahead of North Carolinians like me. Michael Whatley listened to us today, represents our values, and will always fight for us in the US Senate.”

Stanly County Blueberry farmer Brian Carter said, “As governor, Roy Cooper overlooked farmers like me. Voting for higher taxes, looking out for the interests of extreme left-wing radicals in Raleigh and Charlotte instead of family farmers. Michael Whatley understands what we are going through and that’s why I am proud to support him becoming our next Senator.”

Medical Debt Cooper’s next pivot?

Over at the left-leaning The Assembly, there is an article ostensibly about hospital and medical debt, but if one reads through to the middle, it uncoincidentally promotes Roy Cooper’s 2024 program to relieve medical debt.



The Assembly article does mention former State Treasurer Dale Folwell’s past efforts on medical debt and pricing, but it hugely undersells it and leaves a lot out — like the fact Folwell was way ahead of Cooper on the issue.

At least a year earlier, Folwell exposed NC hospitals had sued over 7,500 patients for over $57.3M in judgments between 2017 and 2022. Folwell released that medical debt report, compiled by Duke University School of Law and staffers in Folwell’s office, in August 2023.

Nonprofit hospitals accounted for 90.6% of the 5,922 lawsuits against patients and around 60% of lawsuits ended in a default judgement against the patients. Hospitals later said they had stopped suing patients, but eCourt records tell a different story for those who want to go look.

Earlier, in February 2023, Folwell dropped a report on the high rate of pay for nonprofit hospital executives. Those hospitals paid out $1.75 billion to top executives from 2010 to 2021. As I reported at the time, one example included Atrium CEO Gene Woods collecting $9.8 million, a 473% pay increase, in just a six-year period leading up to 2021. Woods is still CEO and Atrium is now trying to acquire WakeMed.

Throughout his tenure, Folwell called out lack of transparency in hospital pricing and in 2022, he called out hospitals over Medicaid overbilling and overcharging issues that reaped millions in profit, all while claiming they lost money. Folwell had also sounded the alarm back in 2021 on nonprofit hospitals failing to follow through on providing care at reduced rates compliant with their charity status.

Relatability Fail

If there’s one thing that annoys me personally during political campaigns, it’s relatability stunts like this one. They make my teeth itch.

POLLING

Real Clear Polling’s average this week has Cooper up over Whatley by 6.8, which is down from the 7.4 last week.

GALLUP: Global Confidence in Institutions: A 20-Year Review

WHAT I AM READING

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