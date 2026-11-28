The news cycle has been all about the November General Election and a sentencing in mid-November involving assault on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials likely flew under most people’s radar.

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of North Carolina, on Nov. 13, “U.S. District Judge Matthew E. Orso sentenced Heather Morrow, 45, of Charlotte, to five months in prison” for obstructing and assaulting federal officers outside an ICE facility in November 2025.

Morrow’s sentencing occurred close to the one year anniversary of her arrest on Nov. 16, 2025.

Per the Western District’s release, Morrow was also given seven months of supervised release following her prison sentence. Read her sentencing order.

Morrow booking photo via Gaston County Sheriff

Morrow was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) bus driver at the time and a request to CMS on her employment status is pending.

This past year, Morrow attempted to run for the Mecklenburg County commissioner at-large seat but came in 8th out of the ten candidates during the March primary..

March 2, 2025 Primary Results - Mecklenburg County Commissioner At-Large

Morrow was convicted in September of “assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, and interfering with federal officers performing their official duties.”

Her charges also included “failure to comply with the lawful direction of an authorized individual; and obstructing the entrance on a federal property.”

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Filings in the Morrow case included a support memo, containing statements from former CMS Principal Jo Cloniger, District 26 Public Defender Kevin Tully, an assistant public defender, as well as several individuals.

Among the support memos was one from James “Jamie” Marsicano, who was arrested on domestic terrorism charges while he was a UNC School of Law student. Those charges, which were eventually dropped, stemmed from the violent attack on the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in 2023, which involved Antifa and other individuals.

The Center was labeled “cop city” by the rioters and 61 indictments were issued over the attack.

Morrow’s Co-Defendant

Morrow had a co-defendant, 26-year-old William Stanley, also of Charlotte. He faced similar charges as Morrow.

Stanley was sentenced in early October to one-year of probation as well as complete 50 hours of community service in the first six months of that probation. The community service had a stipulation that it be related to “conflict resolution or emergency response.”

Stanley fined $1,000 fine and is banned from any ICE facility without the prior consent from ICE or his probation officer. He is also banned from contact with Morrow.

Included in the case files and press releases are images of Morrow and Stanley’s activities, including Stanley physically blocking a vehicle and photo of Morrow interfering with an officer trying to arrest Stanley.

Both Morrow and Stanley’s cases involved their actions during ICE’s Operation Charlotte’s web.

In the first two days of the Operation, over 130 arrests were reported by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Nov. 17, 2025. By Nov. 19, the total arrests made rose to over 250 as the Operation expanded across the state.

When the Operation wound down in mid-December, more than 1,100 arrests were reported to have occurred across North Carolina.

When DHS first announced the Operation, the press release cited “Nearly 1,400 detainers” across North Carolina had not been honored and included examples of offenders who had been released - including a child sex offender.

In early December 2025, ICE issued a detainer for Oscar Gerardo Solorzano-Garcia, “a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, who is charged with attempted first-degree murder” for a stabbing on the same light rail train where Iryna Zarutska had been murdered earlier that year in August.

A little over a month later, in January 2026, another detainer was issued for Charlotte murder suspect, Aristides Eli Orellana-Ramirez of El Salvador, who was also in the country illegally and was charged with murdering two teens.

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