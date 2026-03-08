In yesterday’s Old North State Update, some shenanigans were mentioned in an article by WRAL. The article was about an activist with “Blueprint NC Faith Table” who was escorted away from the Rockingham County Board of Elections office during provisional voting.

The article identifies a woman named “Chris” who was allegedly harassing people at the office, including videoing people and asking them who they voted for. Both of these activities are violations of state law.

These encounters with “Chris” occurred during the post-election “cure” process for provisional ballots. State laws prohibit voter harassment in buffer zones around polling places and interference with election processes, specifically, these two statutes:

NC G.S. § 163-166.4: This law prohibits hindering access, harassing others, or engaging in election-related activity (such as soliciting information about votes) in a voting place or its prescribed buffer zone (typically 25-50 feet from the entrance).

NC G.S. § 163-274(a)(4): This makes it a Class 2 misdemeanor to interfere with the holding of an election or the performance of duties by any election officer or board member, such as during ballot counting or the cure process. Chris’ activities and recording were said to have prevented open conversations between voters and officials.

Additionally, there’s another statute where she could be considered to have committed a felony.

NC G.S. § 163-275(11): This statute prohibits intimidating or attempting to intimidate election officers (including board members) in the discharge of their duties and engaging in this conduct is a felony. The Rockingham chairman reported that her behavior deterred voters and required private rooms for discussions, so it could potentially be seen as an attempt to intimidate.

Left leaning groups have cried foul, claiming Republicans were trying to steal the election from Berger’s opponent, Sam Page. These claims were responded to by Senate Leader Berger’s (R-Rockingham) campaign, which issued a lengthy press release about Chris and what occurred, giving more context and details. Here is the key section:

EDEN, NC — Provisional ballots are being reviewed and adjudicated in the Senate District 26 race and are expected to be counted by close of business today. Yesterday, allegations of voter intimidation began to circulate via various social media platforms. These allegations include, but are not limited to, the following: Voters being harassed when they come to the County Board of Elections to “cure” (resolve the issue with) their ballots; A text message inappropriately asking Provisional Ballot Voters whom they voted for; People knocking on the doors of Provisional Ballot Voters demanding to know whom they voted for. Today, Berger Recount Spokesman Jonathan Felts released the following statement about these allegations:

“The Berger campaign has not engaged and will not engage in any of the voter intimidation activities that have been alleged or are being conducted. We have one or two lawyers on-site at the Rockingham County and Guilford County Boards of Elections simply to monitor the process. Additionally, campaign volunteers have contacted Provisional Ballot Voters to encourage these voters to resolve their issues so that their vote is counted and to answer any questions the voter might have. We do not ask who the voter voted for. Please find the script our volunteers are using at the end of this release.”

The full statement can be accessed here.

If anyone is interfering with the Berger/Page election, it’s not the Berger campaign but instead “Blueprint NC Faith Table.”

Share More to the Story by A.P. Dillon

More To The Story

Turns out, “Blueprint NC Faith Table” is a new offshoot of Blueprint NC (BPNC). which is a 501(c)3 umbrella group for left-leaning and progressive groups in the state.

BPNC was founded in 2010 when Republicans took over majorities in the legislature. The current executive director of BPNC is Serena Sebring, according to the group’s most recent tax filings.

A previous capture of the partners page taken seven years ago shows a list of 44 progressive organizations and groups on the left. The current page shows that list has exploded to 120 such groups.

Screen capture of the Blueprint NC website’s current “partners” page

A partner group of note is the “Southern Coalition for Social Justice.” That group was headed up by Democrat sitting NC Associate Justice Anita Earls. Her Supreme Court colleague, Allison Riggs, also worked there side by side with Earls.

Earls is up for reelection this year and is running against NC House Rep. Sarah Stevens (R-Surry). Prior to running for the Supreme Court spot in 2018, tax filings for BPNC show Earls sat on its board. Filings show Earls was a BPNC board member in 2013 and 2014. Filings list her as the director of the BPNC board during 2016 and 2015.

Records also show Gov. Josh Stein’s sister, Gerda, sat on the BPNC board for its first few years in operation (2010-2012).

Millions for BPNC

Since its founding, BPNC’s IRS 990 filings show its revenues increasing each year, going from $1,037,947 in 2011 to $8,740,694 in 2024. The filings also show major spending elections activities such Get Out The Vote campaigns. BPNC’s 2024 IRS filing shows over $6.702 million spent on voter outreach and elections projects:

Screenshot of BPNC’s 2024 IRS 990 Filing

These projects include grant money to a host of left leaning organizations listed on the Schedule I in the 2024 filing, like the NC League of Conservation voters, which received two grants of $170,000 each, and the Philip A. Randolph Institute’s Raleigh office which received $290,000.

Influence Watch has a profile on BPNC’s history, including its membership, links to State Voices, and other background. The profile also mentions BPNC’s leaked 2013 attack memo, which was an opposition/marketing report by America Votes that was sent to BPNC members directing them to “cripple, slam, and eviscerate” all Republican office holders — with a particular focus on former Gov. Pat McCrory.

But the money train to NC Justice Center for starting BPNC actually goes back to 2007 when the Z. Smith Reynolds and The Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation gave money to the NC Justice Center. From 2007-2016, those two groups supplied the NC Justice Center with $3.350 million.

The largest and most continuous flow of cash into BPNC has come from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, which up until he was elected state superintendent in 2024, was headed up by Maurice Green.

The year Green was elected, Z. Smith gave Blueprint NC $300,000 and the same was true for 2023, and 2022. In 2021, BPNC received no less than 7 grants from Z. Smith for different purposes totaling over $1.453 million.

The Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation has continued its generosity to the NC Justice Center as well. In 2020 alone, the Babcock Foundation issued eight grants for “General Operating Support,” to the Justice Center totaling $1.940 million. —the largest of which was $750,000.

WRAL link to BPNC

What isn’t mentioned by Influence Watch (or WRAL’s article on “Chris” harassing voters) is that part of BPNC’s startup funding was linked to Jim Goodmon, who owns/runs WRAL’s parent company, the Capitol Broadcasting Company.

When the BPNC attack memo came out, the Civitas Institute (since merged with the John Locke Foundation) uncovered the funding link, and found the AJ Fletcher Foundation gave BPNC $35,000 during its founding phases, as well as $380,000 to the NC Justice Center — the parent organization for BPNC before it went out on its own.

Civitas article excerpt on WRAL & Blueprint NC (2013 )via Wayback Machine

The late WRAL reporter Mark Binker wrote an article around the same time mentioning these links, but only vaguely and with no dollar figures.

AJ Fletcher’s current executive director is Damon Circosta, the Democrat appointed to the NC State Board of Elections in 2019 by former Gov. Roy Cooper. Circosta stayed on the board up until 2023, when new appointments were made to fill expiring terms

Additionally, the NC Justice Center has received grants from AJ Fletcher over the years, often labeled as “Support.” From 2012 to 2024, IRS filings show the NC Justice Center received $4.701 million from AJ Fletcher.

New name, same players

Civitas’ report also pointed out a former WRAL reporter’s involvement — Chris Fitzsimon, who was at the time chief of NC Policy Watch, “the original lead attack group in the Blueprint coalition.”

“Fitzsimon is also provided free airtime on Goodmon owned WRAL-FM from which he launches daily attacks on political opponents. The Fletcher Foundation has been a long time funder of Policy Watch is now housed in the Justice Center,” the Civitas report stated.

Well, Policy Watch is still around, but now it is NC Newsline after being acquired in 2023 by States Newsroom, a dark money funded collection of partisan hyper-local news websites, which is headed up by Fitzsimon.

Tax filings for AJ Fletcher show a two $285,000 grants (2024 and 2023) to States Newsroom for NC Newsline purposes. States Newsroom also received $200,000 in 2023 and $200,000 in 2024 from Z. Smith Reynolds.

Last September, WRAL’s longtime Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie left to become NC Newsline’s new editor.

There’s more about that move and deeper background on States Newsroom’s dark money funding pipeline in this Sept. 2025 article:



Even More To The Story: BPNC Faith Table

According to BPNC Faith Table’s website, they “organize around existing gaps in our ecosystem. In our current social and political environment, threats to and within our communities can arise suddenly and without warning.”

Based on the picture accompanying who Faith Table is, the organization also fights so-called “Christian Nationalism.”

Screen capture from the Blueprint NC Faith Table website

WRAL neglected to mention the direct connection in its article on “Chris,” who may likely be Christine Ashley, a member of the progressive “rural organizing” group “Down Home NC,“ and who sits on BPNC Faith Table’s steering committee.

Also on the steering committee are BPNC members Dany Calhoun and Shaun McMillan.

Calhoun is also the operations and outreach coordinator at North Star Church of the Arts in Durham. Her profile (below) says in part that she is a “Black Queer logistics and operations professional with a deep commitment to operationalizing care and creating equitable structures within diverse non-profit and progressive spaces.”

Screen capture from the North Star Church of the Arts in Durham website

McMillan is a sitting Fayetteville City Council member for District 8 after being elected last November. His campaign website is still active.

Screen capture from the Fayetteville City Council page



Last June, ahead of the 2025 November election, McMillan was described by a post on the NC Environmental Justice Network website as an “educator and activist with Blueprint NC.”

The post was titled, “A Testimony On The Fight Against Systemic Injustice: Disruptive Peace and Imaginative Ambition,” and is a copy of the “testimony” McMillan gave at “the People’s Hearing on Wednesday, June 11 in Greensboro.”

In McMillan’s opening remarks, he introduced himself as being from Fayetteville, and using “he, him pronouns.”