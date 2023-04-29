AFT leader tweets video montage of her "truth" on pandemic school closures
American Federation of Teachers' Randi Weingarten also told a congressional subcommittee a demonstrable lie.
Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), wants the public to believe she and her organization wanted to open schools. The evidence says otherwise.
On April 27, Weingart…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.