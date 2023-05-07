AFT Leader, Politifact slapped with Community Notes on Twitter
Twitter Community Notes are essentially fact checks initiated by the apps users
Last week was a busy week for Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), one of the two largest teachers’ unions in the country.
If you missed the chaos, Weingarten spen…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.