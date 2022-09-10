Activists interrupt another Moms for Liberty meeting, this time in Charlotte
Activist with ties to current CMS school board member involved
Two women attempted to interrupt a meeting of the Charlotte chapter of Moms for Liberty this past week.
The Moms for Liberty group was holding a meeting at a local pizzeria that had closed down to the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.