Activist group recruiting children for launch of 'Youth Power Institute'
Education Justice Alliance's child activism project similar to "NC HEAT."
A group tied to left-leaning organizations within the Blueprint NC network is recruiting children for future activism.
The Education Justice Alliance (EJA) is made of parents, students and community-b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to More to the Story by A.P. Dillon to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.