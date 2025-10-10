There have been 73 homicides in Charlotte so far this year, with 26 of them occurring since July.

As with the high-profile case of Iryna Zarutska, the focus on repeat offenders in Charlotte continues with the cases of two alleged murderers, one of which was released from the Mecklenburg jail this week — on a technicality.

Charles Anthony Boatwright

This case seems like a total failure to communicate.

Boatwright has a Charlotte address on Park Road according to the court filings, but is wanted in connection with the July 13 murder of 56-year-old Randolph Smith in Baltimore, Maryland. He was arrested in Charlotte on or around July 15 and was being held in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg jail on a $7.5 million secured bond.

However, Boatwright was released on Oct. 8 because Maryland didn’t send an order of extradition. The court file is marked “NO GW RECEIVED,” with the GW apparently standing for “governor’s warrant.”

The day after Boatwright was released, the Baltimore Police Department made a “wanted for murder“ post on Facebook asking for the public’s help in locating him.

WSOCTV reported that the Mecklenburg district attorney explained that, “After the original 30 day period, the case was continued twice over two months, as the law permits, but with no Governor’s Warrant ever filed and the next possible court date falling outside the legally permissible period of detention, the state was compelled to dismiss the extradition warrant.”

Boatwright does not have any incarceration on file with the N.C. Department of Public Safety and the only case in the eCourts system is the one involving the alleged murder in Maryland (case number 25CR362395-590).

Boatwright does have a criminal past in Baltimore that dates back to 1991 when he was convicted in federal court for armed bank robbery and related charges. Boatwright was arrested in Kentucky after robbing a bank robbery in Ohio in 2008.

Sanchez Dajuan Nicholson

Nicholson was arrested on Oct. 7 for allegedly murdering Quivonte Blount, who was shot to death on Sept. 2 in a northern part of Charlotte near Beatties Ford Road.

He was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and his bond was set at just $50,000 with jail records showing he remains in custody.in the Mecklenburg County jail.

Nicholson was the second arrest in the Blount case. The first was Vernon Tyrone Williams on Sept. 30, when he was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Nicholson has an extensive incarceration records and has been arrested at least 33 times by law enforcement in North Carolina and at least once in South Carolina.

Nicholson was arrested in Horry County, South Carolina on Sept. 14, where jail records show he was listed as a “fugitive” with disorderly conduct and public intoxication charges. Those records also show a bond of $500,000, which was apparently dropped and he was released on Oct. 7 at 11:21 a.m. — likely to North Carolina authorities.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office (CMSO) records show the following arrests for Nicholson:

2/15/2022 - Possession of a firearm by a felon 3/2/2023 - Possession of a firearm by a felon (x2) 10/16/2024 - Parole violation 11/13/2024 - Possession of a firearm by a felon 11/14/2024 - Parole violation 10/07/2025 - First-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

CMSO’s active records only go back a certain number of years.

An additional search using public databases shows additional arrests and court cases in Mecklenburg County, beginning in 2011 when Nicholson was 16 years old.

Two of those arrests in 2020 were just 13 days apart and involved two separate attempted first degree murder charges.

05/28/2011 - Disorderly conduct 02/18/2012 - Second degree trespass 03/04/2012 - Disorderly conduct 06/26/2012 - Disorderly conduct at terminal 09/10/2012 - Discharge weapon occupied property, felony probation violation (x3) 06/05/2013 - Probation violation 12/30/2013 - Probation violation 02/20/2015 - Possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying concealed weapon, learners permit violation under the age of 18 02/24/2015 - Probation violation 07/02/2016 - Possession of a stolen vehicle 08/06/2016 - Speeding (54 in a 45), learners permit violation under the age of 18 03/12/2018 - Charge only listed as “federal” 05/02/2019 - Possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying concealed weapon, possession of a stolen firearm 05/03/2019 - Probation violation 05/16/2019 - Probation violation 07/10/2019 - Charge only listed as “federal” 04/01/2020 - Possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying concealed weapon, possession of a stolen firearm 05/27/2020 - Attempting to obtain property under false pretense, conspiracy to obtain property under false pretense (x2) and uttering a forged instrument. 07/15/2020 - Attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge of weapon inside dwelling/moving vehicle (x2), felony conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon 07/16/2020 - Probation violation 07/28/2020 - Attempted first-degree murder, discharge of weapon inside dwelling/moving vehicle 06/22/2021 - “Writ,” which can mean the court directed or ordered an arrest of an individual 08/30/2021 - Obtain property through false pretenses 06/16/2022 - Possession of a firearm by a felon 12/15/2022 - Possession of a firearm by a felon

Not all of Nicholson’s arrests were in Mecklenburg County.

There were six arrests in Rowan County, one in Gaston County, and one in Cabarrus County involving over half a dozen charges stemming from breaking into and attempting to steal cars. Additionally, there were two arrests in Union County for attempting to obtain property under false pretenses.

Mugshot compilation for Sanchez Nicholson

Nicholson spent over two years in a North Carolina jail after being convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon on Sept. 5, 2023, and appears to have been released on parole starting on Aug. 26, 2024.

In 2021, he did time for the same crime and went to jail on May 12 of that year and was released just months later, in late December. That stint in jail also included concurrent charges of theft of a vehicle, breaking and entering in a vehicle and larceny over $1,000.

There are dozens of legal cases for Nicholson in the NC eCourts system. Most cases are listed as disposed, but there are a handful still pending, one of which is a lawsuit to get him to pay child support (Case No. 24CV035791-590).

The other pending cases include the current possession of a firearm by a felon charge (Case No. 23CR001622-590), Assault with a deadly weapon (Case No. 25CR408777-590), and the first-degree murder charge (Case No. 25CR427614-590). It is likely these cases will be consolidated.

