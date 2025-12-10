A second stabbing occurred on Charlotte’s light rail system on Dec. 5.

33-year-old Oscar Gerardo Solorzano-Garcia is accused of stabbing a 24-year-old man in the chest on the same Blue Line train route on which Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death in August.

Arrest record via Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect’s name has been listed differently in court filings, arrest records and press releases, making the tracking down of details on him difficult. Names used so far have included Solar-Zano, Solarzano, Solorzano, and Solorzano-Garcia — the latter of which was used by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD), the department received a call about a stabbing at around 4:49 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the 1800 block of North Brevard Street in the Eastway Division.

When officers arrived, a stabbing victim was located and sent to the hospital for treatment. The victim’s identity has not been released, however it has been reported by Charlotte-area media he is in stable condition.

Solorzano-Garcia is an illegal alien from Honduras who was previously deported at least twice before; once in March 2018 during President Trump’s first term, again in March 2021. He made an illegal third entry with an unknown point of entry and date.

Court filings confirm Solorzano-Garcia’s illegal status. Release paperwork states no bond was set, “the defendant is an illegal and has been deported previously.”

Court records also show Solorzano-Garcia’s current address as 945 N College Street in Charlotte.

Solorzano-Garcia was described by witnesses as drunk and yelling at the victim and other passengers prior to the stabbing attack.

The CMPD’s Eastway Division Detectives issued a statement on the case, listing Solorzano-Garcia’s charges as:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Assault with Deadly Weapon Serious Injury

Break/Enter Motor Vehicle

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Intoxicated and Disruptive

DHS indicated he has prior convictions in the U.S. that include robbery and illegal re-entry, as well as prior arrests inside the country for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, destroying evidence, resisting arrest, and use of a false ID. It is unclear from the press release where those crimes occurred.

An ICE detainer hold has been issued on Solorzano-Garcia, per DHS.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, use the Charlotte Crime Stoppers P3 Tips Mobile App or visit the Charlotte Crime Stoppers website. For additional information about this case, please refer to the report: 20251205-1649-00.

More To The Story

Reactions from Charlotte Mayor, CATS CEO, & Democrats

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles’ statement came the next day, but it made no mention of the stabbing, the victim or the suspect.

Brent Cagie, the interim CEO for the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), began by writing he and his staff were “disappointed.”

“We are disappointed that a verbal altercation escalated to the point of a stabbing incident on a Blue Line train Friday evening,” Cagie wrote in part.

Full Cagie statement to media on Dec. 5 stabbing

During its meeting on Dec. 8, just three days after the stabbing, the Charlotte City Council approved a $3.4 million request from Cagie for a contract with the “Sherry Matthews Group,” a Texas-based public relations firm.

The $3.4 million contract is aimed at improving CATS’ public image by providing “general marketing and advertising, branding, public relations, public affairs, digital communications, community engagement, media planning, event planning, and crisis communications.”

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein reacted the same evening as the incident in a statement on X.

“I just spoke with Chief Patterson about the horrific stabbing on the light rail this evening. Please join me in praying for the full recovery of the victim,” Stein wrote.

“I am pleased that Chief Patterson was already surging law enforcement throughout Charlotte with Operation Safe Season, and I am grateful to the state law enforcement agencies that are assisting the operation,” wrote Stein. “Public safety is a top priority for us all.”

No statement on the crime have been seen yet from the N.C. Democratic Party. nor from its Chair Anderson Clayton, who last month said she wanted ICE to get the “fuck out” of North Carolina during Operation Charlotte’s Web, as well as using the same profanity in a reply to Customs and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino.

Reactions from President Trump, Republicans

The news was not missed by President Donald Trump, who also weighed on on the stabbing.

“Another stabbing by an Illegal Migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina,” wrote Trump. “What’s going on in Charlotte? Democrats are destroying it, like everything else, piece by piece!!!”

House Speaker Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) pointedly wrote in a Dec. 6 X post that the “stabbing on the Charlotte light rail last night was committed by an illegal alien.”

Hall then called out Stein specifically.

“@DHSgov is working to detain as many criminals as possible, but we need stronger cooperation from the “leaders” in our state,” wrote Hall. “@NC_Governor, it’s time to step up and do more to protect NC citizens.”

One of the Republicans running for the state’s U.S. Senate seat in 2026, Michael Whatley, linked the crime to former Gov. Roy Cooper, who is also running for the seat.

“This is Roy Cooper’s legacy,” said Whatley. “While Governor, he blocked sheriffs from working with ICE. He tied law enforcement’s hands and left North Carolinians vulnerable.”

“From 2019 to 2024, Cooper vetoed EVERY SINGLE bill that would let law enforcement do their job and cooperate with ICE. He called it ‘divisive’,” Whatley said. “The result? 500 illegal immigrants with ICE detainers walked free. Some charged with rape, kidnapping, and murder. Cooper chose criminals over cops.”

Share More to the Story by A.P. Dillon

