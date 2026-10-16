Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #40 for 2026.

Note to readers: There won’t be an Old North State Update next week but I’ll have something interesting for readers over that weekend.

THE BIG STORY

Read the article:

NSJ questioned Cooper’s campaign, got cease-and-desist in response

WBT’s Brett Jensen had me on his show just after that story broke. You can also catch me on the Nick Craig Show. My NSJ colleague Stacy Matthews also wrote about the reactions to the letter over at RedState. Constitutional lawyer and frequent FOX News contributor Jonathan Turley also took note of the letter.

Do you believe in coincidences?

While the cease and desist story has gained traction, a McClatchy reporter took video of Cooper jogging up to his supporters at the polls at the start of early voting on Thursday.

North State Journal was not at Cooper’s early voting event because we have been excluded from his campaign’s media distribution list since the start of the race despite asking multiple times to be added.

The jogging to the polls included a Q&A, with a reporter from The Assembly asking Cooper the very same question North State Journal asked. Imagine that.

Upcoming Rally

President Trump will hold a midterm rally in Greenville next Tuesday evening. He will make his case for electing Republican Michael Whatley as well as congressional candidates like NC-11’s Jennifer Balkcom and NC-01’s Laurie Buckhout. The details and the RSVP for the public can be accessed here.

This past week, former President Barack Obama endorsed Roy Cooper in a 57 second video that essentially just repeated the Cooper campaign talking points.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

The House and Senate will return on October 26.

See my article at NSJ about House races to watch and races in the Senate to keep and eye on.

Hairston & Ghislaine

A past X post by House District 59 Democratic candidate Elma Hairston is making the rounds this week. The post defends Jeffrey Epstein’s gal pal and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted of sex trafficking and sex abuse of young girls.



Food Fight

The mayor of Oxford says Democratic Rep. Bryan Cohn threatened him over food truck fees, according to WRAL, including telling the mayor “I’ll [expletive] you up, and I’ll [expletive] you over.”

Champagne Socialist

The Wake GOP has thoughts on “CAIR-endorsed Senator Haseeb Fatmi,” who they described as a “champagne socialist,” as well as including a clip of him giving remarks at a No Kings protest.

Syringes for drug addicts claim

New SD-42 Ad

Republican Stacie McGinn has a new ad, called “The only choice.”

McGinn issued this statement with the ad announcement:

“Woodson Bradley and I disagree on priorities and solutions to the real challenges faced by the people of Mecklenburg County. But there is no greater difference between us than basic character. Past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior. Our track records show I am the only candidate in this race who voters can trust to put honesty and integrity first. People know character matters in our representatives, which is why my campaign — centered on bringing common sense leadership to Raleigh — is earning support from a broad spectrum of voters in Senate District 42.”

CONGRESS

NC-01

Republican Laurie Buckhout hosted U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson in New Bern on Thursday for the second time this cycle.

NC-14 Debate

Annie Dance of Cops & Congress has a report on Congressman Tim Moore, who represents the 14th District, debating his challenger Lakesha Womack in Burke County in September.

Moore has a long record as NC House Speaker to run on plus his first term in Congress. Womack, not so much.

Womack has a different record - a current court case for a pending felony charge involving an unreturned rental car’ something she didn’t address that during the debate. She’s also dodged questions about not living in the NC-14 district.

Related NC-14 News: Womack served summons in felony case at Polk County rally

Congressional Quick Hit: House Dems reach big in N.C. Are the seats winnable?

U.S. SENATE

Q3 Fundraising Numbers

The Cooper campaign reported $19.5M.

The Whatley camp has not announced its haul yet.



NRSC drops NC, GA

According to Politico, NRSC Chair Tim Scott is dropping North Carolina and Georgia from its senate targets list. Some hay was made this week out of the Whatley campaign removing some TV spots, but the campaign said it’s deciding where to redeploy resources, per Politico reporter Erin Doherty.

Cooper and Earls rally together

Wednesday, Cooper and Associate Justice Anita Earls campaigned together, headlining a virtual “early voting” rally.

Earls is seeking reelection to the N.C. Supreme Court and notably was the co-chair of Cooper’s Racial Equity in Criminal Justice Task Force, which he set up following the George Floyd riots.

Then-Attorney General Josh Stein was the other co-chair and Cooper also put a former gang member on that task force who had been convicted of conspiracy to commit murder.

Cooper’s task force has been pointed to as the source of criminals with lengthy records in the state having quick release turnarounds with low or no bail imposed.

The task force put forward a number of questionable policy suggestions such as eliminating cash bail, legalizing certain drugs, ticketing or issuing citations in place of arrests, and mandatory “implicit bias” training for law enforcement. The group’s final report included 125 policy items with category labels like “reimagine public safety,” and “Support restorative justice initiatives and victim equity.”

Trump jabs at Cooper

“There has never been a Governor with such a bad record on Crime, and there never will be!”

Campaign stops

Whatley’s “Make More Keep More” tour hit Concord on Tuesday. Among several other stops, Whatley and Payton McNabb held a Protect Our Daughters press conference on Monday in Hendersonville.

Cooper continued his “Make Stuff Cost Less” tour in Greensboro. North State Journal is still being excluded from his campaign’s press distribution list.

Senate Race Quick Hits:

POLLING

Real Clear Polling’s average has Cooper over Whatley by 9 points, but poll spreads are still all over the place. Trafalgar’s Oct. 2 poll has Cooper up by about 8 points, Quantus has Cooper up 5, and ECU’s poll has Cooper up 7 points, yet WRAL’s poll has Cooper up by 14.

Related Polling News:

WHAT I AM READING

Bonus reading: Jack Smith team got anti-Trump judges to approve phone monitoring, didn’t reveal lawyers as targets

That’s not all, Smith also amassed personal data on 639,000 Republican supporters, voters, and campaign staff, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley. At least 148,000 were identified as donors and Smith also tracked anyone buying a red MAGA hat, per the memo and documents in Grassley’s press release.

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