Over the weekend, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) conducted Operation Charlotte’s Web in North Carolina resulting in the arrest of 81 illegal aliens in the City of Charlotte.

DHS issued a statement on X that an illegal alien tried to use a car to hurt officers and one officer was injured.

“This afternoon in Charlotte near University City, a United States citizen weaponized his vehicle, driving a large van at law enforcement while they were conducting an operation. He immediately fled the scene, starting a dangerous high-speed chase through a densely populated area. During the chase, he attempted to ram into law enforcement vehicles— posing a serious public safety threat. As agents were boxing him in— the driver proceeded to ram law enforcement vehicles in an attempt to escape. When the driver was arrested, a firearms was found in the vehicle. One law enforcement officer was injured. The perpetrator has prior arrests for resisting law enforcement, public disturbance and intoxication/ disruptive conduct.”

The post by DHS had a video attached and can be viewed on X.

One of the arrestees allegedly had a panic attack at the time he was arrested and was taken to a hospital by Customs and Border Patrol officers. While there, the individual attempted to escape, according to Tricia McLaughlin, the DHS assistant secretary for Public Affairs, who responded to misinformation posted by an account on X called “ICE of TikTok” which claimed the man had been shot.

According to News Nation, city officials said there are 900,000 people living in Charlotte and 150,000 of them are noncitizens. The article also mentions certain businesses closing during the Charlotte’s Web operation and cites a U.S. citizen claiming he was questioned by Customs and Border Patrol.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino also responded to an X post made by NC Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton, who called for citizens to report activity against the “immigrant community” during Operation Charlotte’s Web.

Clayton’s reply to Bovino was to say, “Fuck you,” with Bovino responding, “Truth can be a hard thing there pardner.”

Clayton’s profane response was similar to another Democrat, NC statehouse Rep. Julie von Haefen of Wake County, who posted an image to her official Facebook page that includes the phrase, “Fuck ICE.”

Earlier this year von Haefen took heavy criticism for posting an image of a woman at a “No Kings” protest who was holding an effigy of a beheaded Donald Trump and his adviser, Stephen Miller. The head of Miller, who is Jewish, also bore a swastika. von Haefen deleted her X account in wake of the blowback from her post.

Among the other non-DHS activity, there was evidence of individuals/groups allegedly doxing the officers conducting operations in the city.

There was also an impromptu protest through part of downtown Charlotte with protesters chanting “Fuck Donald Trump.”

Protesters also chanted the profanities outside a DHS location later that evening, that included chants of “go home fascists go home.” One protester showed up in a blow up frog suit and there was also a “stand off,” where protester cars blocked a DHS facility blasted Mexican music.