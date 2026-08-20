Another 764 cult member has been sentenced to prison, but the sentence handed down for 27-year-old Kyle William Spitze is also the “longest ever” for a nihilistic violent extremist.

Kyle William Spitze

U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan threw the book at Spitze, giving him the maximum sentence: 77 years in federal prison.

The 764 Cult is a decentralized, global sextortion network classified as a nihilistic violent extremist network (NVE) and a terror network by the U.S. DOJ. 764 is considered a “tier one” terrorism threat by the FBI. 764 is an offshoot of the satanic cult Order of the 9 Angles.

“Spitze is one of the original members of the nihilistic violent extremist groups ‘Harm Nation’ and ‘764,’ and was committed to bringing about the downfall of society through terrorism, specifically by targeting children and other vulnerable people and extorting them to engage in criminal sexual conduct, self-harm, and mass casualty events,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said in Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

According to that press release, Spitze used the aliases “Crimhn,” “Criminal,” and “Criminaloli,” was a member of 764 and “an administrator” of the 764 network offshoot called “HarmNation.”

Spitze, a transgender, pleaded guilty in December 2024 to producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and animal torture videos known as “animal crush” videos.

Post Millennial journalist Andy Ngo has posted several photos of Spitze dressed as a woman.

Court records show the case was sealed on Feb. 21, 2024 and unsealed about a week later. The case was sealed again in late August 2024 with an additional filing in early August 2026 to keep the majority of the case files sealed.

Court records note a plea agreement on Dec. 11, 2024. Spitze had multiple minor victims, per the agreement.

The FBI began investigating HarmNation’s activities in late 2023, which led them to Spitze. A heavily redacted FBI agent affidavit filed in the case identified a 12-year-old girl as one of Spitze’s victims.

Screenshot of affidavit

The indictment in the case shows three counts of production of child pornography, one count of enticement (sexual) of a minor, three counts of distribution of animal crushing videos, and one count of possession of child pornography videos with intent to view.

More To The Story

This is the same Kyle Spitze who was shot in the ear by his stepfather back in August of 2023. Spitze filmed the entire incident including being shot, which was reposted on X by the account @Ragland1836.

Jeffrey Scott West, who was 68 at the time of the shooting, ended up deceased after the altercation. After he shot Kyle, 911 was called and a standoff between West and SWAT ensued. The situation ended when West fatally turned the gun on himself.

In late January 2024, Spitze woke up in a hotel room he was sharing with his mouth to find her dead. It was later determined his mother died from a fentanyl overdose.

According to court records, blog posts, and media reports, Spitze filmed that incident as well. Spitze’s actual video of his mother was posted to a thread on the website “Watch People Die.” The video itself was saved to an archiving website.

I viewed the video. It is deeply disturbing and graphic. The clip runs just over 4 minutes and includes Spitze talking with law enforcement.

Viewer discretion is advised:



View the related available court filings in this case obtained by MTTS:

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