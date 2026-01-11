A “Free America Walkout“ is being organized by 50501 in partnership with the Women’s March for Jan. 20.

Image via a 50501 email for a “nationwide walkout”

“On January 20 at 2 PM local time, we will walk out of work, school, and commerce because a Free America begins the moment we stop cooperating with fascism,” the 50501 “Free America” website states.

In an email sent out to supporters, details of activities to be held after the protests were listed:

Image via 50501 email to supporters on “nationwide walkout”

As of Jan. 11, two major walkouts in North Carolina were registered with 50501 to participate.

Engaged Defenders for Democracy (ED4D) is leading a walkout covering the Triangle areas of Durham, Raleigh, Cary, Morrisville, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, Fuquay-Varina, Pittsboro, Siler City. Links on the ED4D protest page cites a link to “Engaged Durhamites for Democracy,” which is ED4D’s previous name and has a new presence on Substack.

Image via 50501 website, nationwide walkouts list

The second protest, Hillsborough Walkout, is being hosted by “Laurel K.”

The landing page for the Hillsborough walkout has identical language and formatting to other protests and uses the Antifa moniker of being “ungovernable.”

“On January 20, we call on our communities to organize teams, call your neighbors and classmates, and turn your back and walk out on fascism. Host mutual aid planning meetings, organize public service, but walk out to block the normal routines of power, and make the stakes real. This is a protest and a promise. In the face of fascism, we will be ungovernable.”

A third Walkout is planned to happen in Waxhaw, hosted by “Kebbie C.” The Waxhaw protest page is identical to that of Hillsborough.

Additionally, a nationwide Yoga and Social Justice Virtual Circle is being planned, according to the Women’s March website.

Share More to the Story by A.P. Dillon