According to an article last month at the UNC student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, a “4th Amendment Workplace resolution” was passed by the Chapel Hill Town Council.

The resolution was pushed by Siembra NC, a left-leaning group that has protested ICE actions and operates an interactive map to track, and, by extension, interfere with ICE activities. That mapping system and database were hacked earlier this year.

Here’s how The Daily Tar Heel describes the group, including members of Siembra NC involved in the resolutions:

Siembra NC, a grassroots organization focused on protecting immigrants, created the concept of a 4th Amendment Workplace amid increased detainments by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement throughout the United States, North Carolina and the Triangle. Ashley Trudeau, a volunteer with Siembra NC’s Make NC Work Initiative, advocated for the 4th Amendment Workplace resolution at the Feb. 25 meeting. Trudeau said the Town’s new resolution demonstrated vocal commitment to upholding constitutional rights, but differed in regards to actions offered by the Fourth Amendment Workplace Resolution. “I think that these are all great things to say,” Trudeau said. “But it also doesn’t commit them to any specific actions.” Anahi Tapia Torres, campaign manager for Siembra NC, said the call for a 4th Amendment Workplace resolution is part of a broader request for the Town to adopt the Stand Up resolution. In addition to the Town becoming a 4th Amendment Workplace, this would ask that Chapel Hill host a public hearing, providing community members the opportunity to describe their encounters with immigration enforcement, and subsequently develop a report based on the testimonies with recommendations for resources and support.

Trudeau isn’t just a random volunteer, she’s appears to be a core trainer per an Indyweek profile from August 2025 on teaching “ICE defense” to business owners with the 4th Amendment workplace as a goal:

“The goal of the canvas is to get local businesses to become “Fourth Amendment Workplaces.” In the simplest sense, that means getting owners to commit to informing their staff of what the Fourth Amendment is—protection against unreasonable searches and seizures—and having a game plan in the event that federal agents show up to conduct workplace raids.”

Torres is a professional organizer, based on her LinkedIn profile, which includes union affiliations and the Bernie Sanders campaign.

Siembra NC has been successful in blue areas mainly, and has already gotten two bodies in the Triangle area to comply with this resolution. The City of Carrboro adopted the resolution last May, and the Durham City Council adopted the group’s 4th Amendment Workplace Resolution last September.

“Recruit & Defend”

Siembra NC’s “4th Amendment” page describes this initiative as a “practical initiative for employers and teams on workplace privacy and constitutional protections. This initiative offers short trainings, practical tools, and guidance to help employers and workers protect privacy, dignity, and due process.”

Screenshot of the Siembra NC ‘4th Amendment Workplaces’ webpage

Clicking the link to “join” these workplaces takes you to a sign up page, which includes a checklist of all the ways one can participate, including attending or hosting an “ICE Watch” training.

The initiative has an additional stand-alone website as well, which has a link to a map of businesses in NC that have identified themselves as 4th Amendment Workplaces.

That map is located on yet another Siembra NC website called “DefendAndRecruit.org“ which has a “playbook” resource available for download and use.

MTTS has reported on Defend & Recruit in the past, however, the discovery of the cover of the playbook, which shows a young child hitting a piñata in the likeness of President Donald Trump, brought the topic back for another look.

In addition to courting kids with a Trump piñata, there is also a book promoted on Siembra NC’s website: "A Story of Tim and Phil: Two Very Scared Boys"

More To The Story

Siembra NC has 501(c)(4) tax exempt status and also operates a PAC.

According to tax filings, its 2022 revenue was $1,039,549 and expenses came in at $648,373, plus assets of $485,259.

Just two years later, in its 2024 filing, revenue had more than doubled to $2,542,728 *Expenses: $1,523,818, Net assets: $2,562,215 and a $50K donation to its PAC.



Key Donors:

Make NC First - $375K donation in 2024.

This group was formed by Raleigh area lawyer Michael Weisel and it’s board includes Dean Debnam of Public Policy Polling. This group has given large donations to Siembra NC over multiple years.

Imagine NC First $143K split between Siembra and Somos Siembra in 2023, but there were donations in other years as well.

Imagine NC First’s board in 2023 included Adam Stein (Gov. Josh Stein’s Dad), Mary Mountcastle (a major Blueprint NC funder), Nina Szlosberg-Landis (a past Roy Cooper appointee), Russ Swindell (Public Policy Polling), and Joel Fleishman, the late founding director of the public policy program at Duke University who died Sept. 2024.

All of these folks have been on that board since 2015. Stein left in 2024.

The 2024 Board included Swindell, Szlosberg-Landis, Mountcastle, Fleishman, Erin Byrd of Blueprint NC, and Deena Hayes-Greene, a former Guilford County School board chair.

According to records with the Secretary of State, this organization was also created by Weisel in 2013.

Other Top Donors:

Siembra NC also utilizes the Democrat fundraising behemoth ActBlue, which is under investigation by Congress and the U.S. DOJ by direction of a presidential memorandum.

The NY Times has a recent and very relevant article out describing how ActBlue may have ‘misled’ Congress about its vetting of foreign donations.

MTTS has reported on the congressional investigation and report on ActBlue in the past, as well as work by James O’Keefe, who has produced multiple undercover and on-the-ground reports since at least 2023 focusing on ActBlue and “smurfing,” which is the name given to the dozens of small donations made over time by individuals using ActBlue.

O’Keefe’s team contacted individuals listed on FEC filings as making numerous small ActBlue donations.

Examples included Texas resident Barbara Staples, shown learning she was credited with around 1,600 donations totaling $13,000; including 53 in one day. Another was Gerda Henderson, who was shown she had made $33,000 in donations over 484 days. Both denied making most or all of the contributions; some had to cancel cards due to fraud.

Here are the links to past More To The Story coverage of ActBlue:

April 2025 – Trump Memorandum, DOJ Investigation, O’Keefe Smurfing

March 2025 – U.S. House Oversight Investigation

March 2025 – ActBlue officials jump ship

March 2025 – ActBlue Smurfing in NC, Tesla attacks & Musk Protests linked

August 2024 – ActBlue Questionable Donations raised; O’Keefe Smurfing

More mentions of ActBlue use on MTTS include an organization pushing the “illegal orders” in the military campaign that is directly linked to Bishop William Barber, as well as 50501 being linked to using the service.