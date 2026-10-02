Welcome back to the Old North State Update. This is edition #38 for 2026.

32 days until the November midterm election. My current mood:

In-person early voting in NC begins on Oct. 15. Check the NC State Board of Elections website for important registration deadlines.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Lawmakers gaveled in and out this week with no major activity.

Helene anniversary message from the House Speaker Hall:

Hitting Headen. Again.

The NC House Republican Campaign Committee dropped this ad hitting Rep. John Blust’s opponent, Guilford Democrat Shelly Headen, over her posts like Trump supporters belong in Nazi concentration camp ovens.

Related: NC House Candidate Now Just Wants To Protect Her Family

Bradley does image rehab

An article over at People Magazine attempts to give Bradley a glow up following her opponent Stacie McGinn’s ad on her called “Don’t trust Woodson Bradley.“ The article was promoted in a press release by the dark money pro-abortion group Emily’s List.

General Assembly quick hits:

CONGRESS

Democrat Money Dump

The DCCC is spending $11M across 35 districts, including NC-11 between Democrat Jamie Ager and Republican Jennifer Balkcom. The DCCC is already playing the ‘denounce them’ game in NC-11.

Ager and “universal” healthcare

Over at North State Journal, I have an article of with video clips of Ager at a campaign stop saying that he thinks we need healthcare to be “universal,” similar to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All plan.

Balkcom and her badass mom ad

Additional note: On Oct. 1, Americans for Prosperity Action announced the group was backing Balkcom.

Ager’s “barn dances” ad

That ad reminds me of Howard Dean.

Davis ad is a new spin on voting present

A new ad by NC-01 Democratic Congressman Don Davis shows him on a football field saying there are “real concerns about fairness and safety” in sports and that’s why he believes “states should decide” how to protect girls and women in sports.

Davis gives North Carolina as an example of states making decisions. The ad displays a June 22, 2023, CNN headline about the North Carolina legislature passing a ban on transgender athletes in girls sports to underscore Davis’ point. Here’s the clip, presented by CNN reporter Patrick Svitek:

Svitek also noted in January 2025 the U.S. House passed a bill to ban males from women’s sports by a vote of 218 to 206 and Davis voted “present.”

After that vote, Davis said pretty much the same thing about it being best that states make the decisions and repeated that sentiment again after a July 2026 Supreme Court ruling keeping sports teams separated by sex. However, as a freshman in 2023, he voted with virtually the entire Democratic caucus against the earlier version of that same bill.

Also, in September 2025, Davis was one of ten Democrats to vote yes on Rep. Nancy Mace’s amendment to the NDAA for fiscal year 2026 which barred biological males from competing on women’s teams at the U.S. service academies.

Congressional quick hits:

U.S. SENATE

Make Stuff Cost Less? Or hide what costs more?

House Speaker Destin Hall called attention to a report on the eye-popping cost of a Medicaid system under Roy Cooper.

In his follow up post, he links to an article by WRAL describing a quashed audit that would have exposed the issue. Readers have to be patient, because it takes getting to the tail end (around paragraph 35) before Cooper gets mentioned.

Per the report, North Carolina has poured hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars into a years-behind Medicaid computer-system overhaul. That overhaul was supposed to be done by mid-2024 but now isn’t expected until the end of 2029, while the state keeps paying more than $600 million just to run the old system and faces even higher bills after 2027.

All of this was known because it was in a state audit draft that flagged ballooning costs, missed deadlines, and “substantial risk” of failure. Yet that audit went unreleased under Cooper’s appointed auditor.

Medicaid expansion was Cooper’s signature priority and it’s a key part of his senate’s “make stuff cost less” campaign. Recently, I wrote for North State Journal on a recent congressional field hearing, noting Medicaid costs in North Carolina have nearly doubled in the past four years, going from $21.6 billion to a record $41.6 billion. Analysts pointed to the state’s 2023 expansion that has added over 730,000 to the state’s Medicare rolls.

The WRAL article quotes Wood saying she thinks “there’s a good chance” politics played a role in killing the audit, adding “Look at who appointed her.”

After Auditor Beth Wood resigned in 2023 following her hit-and-run indictment, Cooper appointed Jessica Holmes, who canceled the review.

Cooper has passed over the assistant state auditor to appoint Holmes, a former NC Association of Educators attorney and Wake County commissioner.

Holmes denied burying anything and Cooper’s campaign called the allegation “categorically false.” State Auditor Dave Boliek has relaunched the investigation.

But all of this might get worse.

A second report by WRAL described an unsealed whistleblower lawsuit alleging state employees “used false information to secure federal funding for a Medicaid technology overhaul” of the NC Tracks system that included false financials and violating state law by engaging in non-competitive bidding practices.

The whistleblowers in the suit also alleged the Centers for Medicaid Services (CMS) didn’t follow their own rules and knew something was wrong with North Carolina’s funding request.

The complaint named North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and CMS. It also named Melanie Bush, the current DHHS deputy secretary for Medicaid, as well as Cooper’s former DHHS secretaries Mandy Cohen and Kody Kinsley.

The quashed audit and whistleblower claim stories hits the same week Breitbart dropped a story titled, “Inside North Carolina Democrat Roy Cooper’s Culture of Corruption as Governor.”

That article mainly hits the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the nearly $59 million “mitigation” fund Cooper tried to get out of Duke Energy, but it also revives the fact the former State Bureau of Investigation chief accused Cooper and his staff of truing to intimidate him.

Here is a look at the pipeline scandal and a key player behind it:

Hurricane Relief

Whatley’s camp has highlighted one of Cooper’s biggest failures aside from public safety: Hurricane relief.

Cooper’s campaign hasn’t backed away from the issue, and has engaged in some projection to flip the script by falsely claiming he was President Trump’s “recovery czar.”

Whatley wasn’t a “czar.” He was picked to be on Trump’s Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council, which was set up to assess FEMA after both the Biden and Cooper administrations slow-motion response to Hurricane Helene That 20-person council had its final meeting earlier this year in May.

Whatley was instrumental in getting the billions in funding flowing into North Carolina following the disaster, as both Sen. Ted Budd and Trump have both stated in recent weeks.

Whatley’s involvement is also the subject of a Washington Reporter article which quotes NC House Oversight Committee Co-Chair Jake Johnson, who knows first hand after half a dozen hearings just how bad Cooper’s disaster recovery agency was.

Johnson also took aim at the Cooper campaign, telling the Washington Reporter, “I think it is laughable if Roy Cooper even tries to make hurricane recovery an issue in this campaign after how badly he fumbled not only Helene, but eastern North Carolina.”

Johnson added, “He is trying to run from anything that reminds anyone of how bad he has handled natural disasters in this state.”

For those who missed it, More To The Story laid out details about Cooper’s failed hurricane efforts through his personally set up agency, NCORR. My weekly Monday chat with WBT’s Pete Kaliner touched on that article.

Other Senate Tidbits:

Cooper held a rally in Raleigh on Sept. 26 and another in Wilmington on Oct. 1.

Cooper launched a new ad on Sept. 30, attacking Whatley for being a big oil lobbyist. The ad dropped the same day Senate Democrats blocked the bill banning congressional insider trading as well as the Ratepayers Protection Act.

Whatley held a “Make more, keep more” event in Greensboro on the 29th.

Whatley also went on Cassie Clark’s podcast and he answered questions on the rising concern over Flock cameras.

Whatley was endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

U.S. Senate headlines:

POLLING

Real Clear Polling’s average has Cooper over Whatley by 8.6 points.

Catawba has another YouGov poll out with Cooper up 48 to 37, but those figures include independent “lean” R or D voters. Meanwhile, Rasmussen and Quantus have Cooper up by 7 and 5 respectively.

Carolina Journal has an article out with data showing 60% of NC voters think Cooper would back Democratic Socialists of America policies. There are more data nuggets in the article, go read it.

Other polling quick hits:

Whatley was not happy with Carolina Journal’s latest results showing a big gap between he and Cooper

Sabato’s Crystal Ball changed its leaning for NC 3rd District Congressman Greg Murphy from “safe” to “likely” Republican but still has the NC-11 race as a “toss-up.” Sabato’s also has NC’s senate race as “likely” Democratic flip.

Ahead of the midterms, the polling clown car has expanded and will continue to do so.

As I have been saying for over a year, midterms will be about the economy:

Most Americans blame Trump for high prices as midterms approach, a new AP-NORC poll finds

WHAT I AM READING

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